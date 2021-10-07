Minnesota’s Cold Weather Rule, which protects citizens from being disconnected to their heating services, is in effect from now until April 30. Xcel Energy announced it will continue to abide by Minnesota’s standards. It will provide a Payment Plan Credit Program to customers that need financial assistance throughout the cold weather period.

Xcel has $2.7 million available that customers may apply for to receive assistance. More information can be found online at mn.my.xcelenergy.com/s/billing-payment/energy-assistance.

