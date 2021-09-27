Two Wyoming residents, Ivy Keen, a current LILA second grader, and Elijah Pringle, a current LILA seventh grader, won at the Minnesota State Fair in two separate competitions. Keen was the grand champion in the acrylic painting competition, which was completed through the community education program called Painting Buddies. Pringle won the Technology Sweepstake Award, a purple ribbon, for a photo entry of his little brother. Additionally, Keen received three blue, two red, one white and one pink ribbon; Pringle received two blue, one red, one white, one pink and one honorable mention for other entries at the fair.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.