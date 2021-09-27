Two Wyoming residents, Ivy Keen, a current LILA second grader, and Elijah Pringle, a current LILA seventh grader, won at the Minnesota State Fair in two separate competitions. Keen was the grand champion in the acrylic painting competition, which was completed through the community education program called Painting Buddies. Pringle won the Technology Sweepstake Award, a purple ribbon, for a photo entry of his little brother. Additionally, Keen received three blue, two red, one white and one pink ribbon; Pringle received two blue, one red, one white, one pink and one honorable mention for other entries at the fair.

