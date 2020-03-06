The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is offering an eight-week Citizen’s Academy that will give residents a behind-the-scenes look at what WCSO officers do on the job.
The program will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. on eight consecutive Tuesdays beginning on March 24. Participants will conduct traffic stops, process a crime scene, tour the jail, try their hand at the shooting range and hear stories from the medical examiner’s office about WCSO cases. Applications can be found at co.washington.mn.us/3028/Volunteer-Opportunities and are due by March 6.
