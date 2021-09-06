The Washington County Board of Commissioners reviewed how to spend the $51 million they received from the American Rescue Plan Act at the meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 24. The United States Congress passed the American Rescue Plan Act in March 2021, which provided $65.1 billion in COVID-related financial relief to counties across the country.
Washington County received $25 million, half of their allotted sum, in May, 2021, and will receive the other $25 million to compensate for revenue stortages related to the pandemic.
Washington County developed a project plan for allocating the money into supporting four categories: public health needs, workers, residents and businesses, county infestructure improvements and broadband investments.
