Washington County announced that Forest Lake will be a location to offer Christmas tree drop-offs at 843 Fourth St. S.W. The Forest Lake site is available to Forest Lake residents to drop their trees 24 hours a day until Monday, Jan. 31. It is free.
Individuals dropping off their trees should remove tree stands, plastic bags, tinsel, wire, lights and all decorations before drop off.
For more information call Forest Lake public works at 651-464-3220.
Washington County has a Hugo site, 5527 170th St. N, Hugo, at Northern Yard Waste Site for all residents in the area from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays.
