The Washington County Library is offering a variety of online programs for residents to participate in from home. They will have sessions beginning on Oct.1.

On Oct. 7 from 10 to 12 p.m. the library will be hosting a Criminal Legal Advice Clinic.

In addition it will also transition to book clubs to be held virtually or outdoors. For story times residents can visit the Washington County Library Facebook page every Tuesday and Wednesday at 10:30 a.m.

For the full list of events visit washcolib.org/events.

