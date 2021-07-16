Residents in Washington County can take the first step to becoming a licensed child care provider by attending a Webex meeting from 1-3 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 11. The first meeting will cover basic information about the child care program and license requirements. Attendees must attend a meeting to be qualified for a license.

Attendees must register by Wednesday, Aug 4 on the “child care licensing” section of the Washington County website (co.washington.mn.us), by calling 651-430-8307 or emailing ComSvsCCLicensing@co.washington.mn.us.

