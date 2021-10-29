Washington County Veterans Services are seeking volunteer drivers to shuttle Washington County veterans to medical appointments at the Veterans Administration for free. The Disabled American Veterans will provide vans to drivers to transport veterans to their destination.
Drivers will be trained by the Veterans Administration; PPE equipment will be supplied to drivers; and drivers may drive as often or as little as they want.
Interested volunteer drivers can call 612-467-2768, the transportation coordinator at the Disabled American Veterans.
Veterans can request a ride by calling 612-467-2768
