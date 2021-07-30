The Citizens Utility Board of Minnesota is providing resources to Minnesota residents that are unable to pay their utility bills as electric and gas utilities are permitted to disconnect utilities when customers don’t pay the bills by Aug. 1. Applicants don’t need to be behind on bills to qualify, they only need to earn 60% of the median income or less and can apply year round for assistance. Accepted applicants will receive financial aid from Minnesota’s Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program.

Applicants can visit cubminnesota.org/shutoff.

