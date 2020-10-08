The Twin Cities Book Festival will be held in a virtual format on Thursday through Saturday, Oct. 15-17.

The festival is a project of Rain Taxi, a Minneapolis-based nonprofit dedicated to championing literary culture through programs and publications that foster awareness of innovative writing.

Each event at the festival is free and will be hosted on Crowdcast. Participants are invited to select an event they want to attend and click on the register now button to save a spot.

For a current look at the schedule, visit twincitiesbookfestival.com/schedule-at-a-glance/.

The book festival is also hosting a Minnesota Writers Mashup, which will provide local authors a chance to connect. For a closer look at this event, go to twincitiesbookfestival.com/authors/#mnauthormashup.

