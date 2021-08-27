AmeriCorps is looking for four Reading Corps tutors and one Math Corps tutor in Wyoming, also one reading tutor and two math tutors in Forest Lake for the upcoming 2021-22 school year. AmeriCorps is looking for tutors who can provide 35, 25 or 18 hours a week to the job. Tutors will receive a stipend every two weeks along with additional money paid toward college tuition or loans.
Interested applicants can apply now at readingandmath.org or call 866-859-2825.
