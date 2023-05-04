10 years ago:

The Minnesota Ironman Bicycle Ride’s path crossed through Scandia bringing more than 3,000 bikers through the town. Bikers rode past Lilleskogen Park, Elim Church and Cemetery and Gammelgarden before taking a rest at the community center. The Scandia Lions served a meal to biker riders stopping in. It was a 52-mile loop that stretched from Stillwater to Scandia. It was the first time Scandia has hosted a stop along the Ironman bike loop.

