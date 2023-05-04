The Minnesota Ironman Bicycle Ride’s path crossed through Scandia bringing more than 3,000 bikers through the town. Bikers rode past Lilleskogen Park, Elim Church and Cemetery and Gammelgarden before taking a rest at the community center. The Scandia Lions served a meal to biker riders stopping in. It was a 52-mile loop that stretched from Stillwater to Scandia. It was the first time Scandia has hosted a stop along the Ironman bike loop.
• • • •
Steve and Lori Ralph, owners of Blazin Britts Kennel, were celebrating recent wins of their Brittanys competing in shows. Steve Ralph had been a Brittany dog owner, and later in life turned to the competition circuit for the game bird dogs. His fondness for Brittanys arose around 1993 when he was invited to attend the St. Croix Valley Brittany Club. Their dog Joker’s Jackpot – known as Jack – took home the Purina All Age Brittany of Year award of 2012 which was the “pinnacle” award that took a lot of work to achieve. Jack stood another chance at earning that title at the competition again at the upcoming competition. At the age of 5, Jack had earned 13 wins in hour placement events.
25 years ago:
Nancy Rosman, chairwoman of the special education department at Southwest Junior High School, was honored with the National Shaklee Teacher Award. Only 10 teachers were honored with it annually for being dedicated to the work they contribute to their school communities. In order to be considered for the award, teachers had to submit an application accompanied by a letter of recommendation from the special education administrator, building administrator, a professional peer and a student’s parent. Family and consumer sciences teacher Jane Bernauer said that once Rosman began working at the school, she saw a shift in Rosman’s students. Rosman’s curriculum that focused on real-life activities like baking cookies or reading maps were some of the helpful tools she used. Marguerite Hagman, parent of ninth grader Samantha, appreciated how Rosman not only focused on academics for her child but how to teach helpful skills for living in the future. Hagman said that her daughter began to become more assertive and independent through course projects like grocery shopping, or selling homemade Christmas ornaments at band concerts.
50 years ago:
The Forest Lake Post Office welcomed new employee Lloyd Dietrich to its ranks that had 135 years of combined experience. The Forest Lake office employed 16 people who were honored during National Postal Week. Dietrich had always wanted to work for a post office after seeing the lifestyle of his mail man who seemed to take lots of vacation and fishing trips. He was born in Wisconsin but chose to apply to the Forest Lake position because he felt it’d be a nice place to eventually settle down. When Dietrich started as a mail sorter, it took him some time to get the hang of it, but enjoyed the days he took a walking delivery route to meet people in the community.
• • • •
In 11 innings, the Forest Lake Rangers baseball team beat the defending district champion Pine City 4-3 with a bases-loaded walk from Bill Balzart allowing Greg Vedder to complete the winning run.
• • • •
Around 1,500 people participated in the seventh annual District VFW Loyalty Day Parade in Forest Lake. The Forest Lake High School and Minneapolis Police marching bands performed.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.