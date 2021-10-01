10 years ago:
Tiffany Syring of Forest Lake won the Minnesota Gopher State Horseshoe Pitchers Association State Championship. She was 5-0 at the competition that was held on Sept. 5, in Genola, Minnesota. She was the president of the Forest Lake Horseshoe Club leading up to the championship win with 131 ringers. Syring dedicated her win to Edi Holland, a notable Minnesota horseshoe competitor. Additionally, she received an award for her 20 years with the association.
• • • •
Local pumpkin farm operator Val Wittner was not affected by the early frost in September as her pumpkin crop was plentiful that season. Wittner’s farm, Lendt’s Pumpkin Patch, covers more than 80 acres. She said the frost actually helped remove the vines, allowing visitors with easier access to the pumpkin patch. Although the frost was not a challenge for Wittner, she said decreasing bee populations posed challenges to successful harvests. She has constructed bee safeguards by housing her own bee colonies near the 40-acre pumpkin fields. However, her 12 bee hives died over the winter, so she purchased a dozen new colonies to ensure a healthy pollination across the fields.
• • • •
Two Wyoming natives, Terri Collins and her sister Deb Lewis, started a quilt business in the spring of 2010. Collins and Lewis established the Twin Cities chapter of Quilts for Kids and distributed more than 220 quilts since they started. The business’s goal was to provide quilts to kids that have been hospitalized around Minneapolis.
• • • •
The Ironhorse Central Railroad Museum offered a new attraction to let visitors ride on a train pulled by a steam engine. The steam engine ran at a one-day event allowing attendees to experience a new-old way of traveling.
25 years ago:
A tornado touched down with little warning in southeast Forest Lake and damaged three homes. The Mike and Ginger Carney home was hit the hardest on Bay Drive with a 4-by-8-foot hole ripped into the roof. Mike said the three-level home would need a new roof after the tornado damage. Ginger said, “It sounded like there was a stampede or train on the roof.” Chief of Police David Schwartz reported that the other two homes had minor damage.
• • • •
Sarah O’Donnell, a senior at Forest Lake High School, was selected by the Congressional Youth Leadership Council to attend the 53rd Presidential Inauguration in Washington, D.C., for her notable work in the National Youth Leadership program. The year prior, O’Donnell was one of Minnesota’s representatives at the National Youth Leadership Convention. She was one of 350 students chosen from more than 3,000 nominees across the country to attend the inauguration.
• • • •
Gary Sigfrinius announced he would step down as chief from the Forest Lake Fire Department after four years. Sigfrinius told the council his reason was due to time constraints as he planned to go back to school to pursue his military career in the Minnesota National Guard.
• • • •
Ben Friesen, a ninth grader at Southwest Junior High and Boy Scout in Lino Lakes Troop 136, was building a nature trail for his Eagle Scout project. With help from his troop, Friesen constructed a 1,200-foot nature trail in the woods behind Lino Lake Elementary. The project started the year before, in the summer of 1995. To work around the Wetlands Conservation Act, he decided to build a boardwalk above the protected land, which would cost more than $7,000, so he spent the year raising money for the project, and anticipated its completion in October 1996.
50 years ago:
Steve Stolberg, of Forest Lake, returned home after a cycling tour across Europe with the cycling group American Youth Hostelers. The cycling trip started in London, where they boarded a ship to the Netherlands. From there, the cycling team biked through Germany, Austria, Italy and Switzerland. The cycling tour ended in Amsterdam, where Stolberg flew back to the United States after the near two-month trip.
• • • •
The newly built Crossroads Evangelical Covenant Church rang the 102-year-old bell for Sunday Mass at 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. The 600-pound bell was silver and bronze made in New York in 1869. Crossroads Church had relocated to Highway 18 and Broadway where they installed the bell.
• • • •
Steve Cunningham, member of Del’s Mobile team, Johnny Moxness, member of Wink’s Bottle team, and Bill Eisenmenger, member of Houle Realty team, were the top shooters for the summer trap league at the Forest Lake Sportsmen’s Club. Shirley Windish of Chisago City also received the ladies top shooter award. She is a member of the Bay View Gals shooting team.
• • • •
Chuck von Behren kicked a soccer-style, 37-yard field goal on his first attempt during his first game: homecoming. Field goal kicking entered into high school football games more and more that season. Von Behren, 5’8” and 160 pounds, began practicing his soccer style placements one day before the homecoming day. He had been making 75% of his kicks during football practices. The Rangers were trailing 14-6 with 4:55 left in the third quarter. However, Rangers lost their homecoming game 20-9.
