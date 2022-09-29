In 1975, a Forest Lake High School student sewed velvet maroon robes with a gold trim for the homecoming king and queen to wear after coronation. Superintendent Linda Madsen wanted to bring that tradition back, so she crafted robes that were akin to the originals, which she created in ‘75 as a student. The homecoming court was Haleigh Gulden, Abbi White, Abbie Hanson, Reid Larson, Adam Domitz and Jake Taylor.
Jared Dalluhn, 16, of Forest Lake, earned the Eagle Scout Award from Boy Scouts of America. Around 4% of all Boy Scouts receive this award. He is a part of Troop 733. He built 35 field desks for Linwood Elementary School’s school forest for his service project. On top of completing a service project, Dalluhn earned 21 merit badges, which allowed him to qualify for the award.
After Mike Kaiser, of Forest Lake, crossed the finish line at Grandma’s Marathon in Duluth, he waited, with an engagement ring, to propose to his girlfriend, Sonja Benston, as she made it across the finish line. The pair had plans to run at the Chicago Marathon to raise funds for the charities of their choices, which were the American Association of Cancer Research for Kaiser and the Diabetes Action Team for Benson.
25 years ago:
Idor Pederson, of Forest Lake, celebrated his birthday at American Legion Post 225 as the only Legion veteran remaining from World War I. He reflected on his time in the military, which he entered when he was 17. He had been a member of Post 225 since 1930 after he moved into Forest Lake. His career to serve in the military began with a willingness to lie about his age to enlist alongside his friends. Initially, he tried to enlist at a site in Minneapolis by disclosing his true age and was denied. Instead he went to a St. Paul site and told the officials he was 18, which landed him enlisting. He served in the Navy for 14 months along the East Coast, and his tenure ended when the war ended on Nov. 11, 1918. He remembered the Navy daily routine that started with waking up, taking off out of the harbor, anchoring and testing torpedoes. He was a gunner on the Rhode Island Battleship out of Norfolk, Virginia. After being discharged in winter 1919, he returned to Minnesota to find work. His 97th birthday was on Tuesday, Sept. 30.
Benjamin T. Mullin of Forest Lake High School was one of the finalists in the National Merit Scholarship competition. He was among 15,000 high school seniors chosen across the country.
50 years ago:
Lee Daniel Sandager, 21, was nominated to receive the American FFA Degree, which is the highest degree the National FFA Organization offers. The Minnesota FFA Association nominated him to receive the national accolade. He was one of 471 FFA members to receive the nomination across the country. The award was valuable as only one-tenth of 1% of the 432,000 national FFA members received it. The ceremony was set in Kansas City, Missouri on Thursday, Oct. 12. At the time of his nomination, Sandager was working part time at Abrahamson’s Nursery in Scandia while attending the University of Minnesota where he majored in horticulture.
Wyoming Police Chief Bruce Struble found sporadic marijuana plants growing naturally around the area in the wild. Some of the plants reached heights of 8 feet high. The plants didn’t go unnoticed to all residents because someone harvested some. In an effort to educate the community about what kind of plant to look for, Struble gave a sample to The Times to display in its office for a few days.
Forest Lake High School ninth-grader Todd Harper was brought up to the Ranger cross country varsity team after he ran 3 miles in 18:07 at a race against Brooklyn Center and Osseo.
