In 1975, a Forest Lake High School student sewed velvet maroon robes with a gold trim for the homecoming king and queen to wear after coronation. Superintendent Linda Madsen wanted to bring that tradition back, so she crafted robes that were akin to the originals, which she created in ‘75 as a student. The homecoming court was Haleigh Gulden, Abbi White, Abbie Hanson, Reid Larson, Adam Domitz and Jake Taylor.

