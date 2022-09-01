Mary Pat Sullivan, 80, of Forest Lake, took the leap from a plane to skydive as some of her 30 children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren looked up from the ground. It wasn’t her first time lifting off the ground in a small plane, as she had flown a crop duster with her cousin in the late 1930s. A few years prior to her jump, she also piloted a sea plane and landed it on Lake Vermilion. It wasn’t until she saw her friend skydive out of Daniel DePonti Airport in Forest Lake that she decided she wanted to jump out of planes, not just fly them.
Louise Crete LaCasse began her baton twirling career with the Forest Lake High School Marching Band and turned that craft into a career, which she professionally honed for more than 60 years. She died at the age of 89, but left behind her twirl and dance legacy. Her passion pushed her to open a twirling school in 1962. Later, in 1984, she transitioned and opened LaCasse Dance Studio with her son Lee. She adapted to dance studios as baton twirling fell out of interest, and focused on teaching tap, jazz and ballet. The studio franchised out into Cambridge, White Bear Lake, Downing and New Richmond.
25 years ago:
In a 4-1 vote, the Forest Lake Town Board denied Cynthia Gamble and Craig Wagner’s request to run a Center for Endangered Cats, which would have housed 15 to 20 wild cats. Gamble and Wagner applied conditional use permit from the city in April to run a big cat sanctuary, but already had several big cats, primarily tigers, on their property because they didn’t have money to pay for a CUP application to own them in Forest Lake. Neighbors of the property expressed their safety concerns should one of the animals get out of its cage. Prior to moving their operation to Forest Lake, they operated an endangered animal center in both Hugo and Stillwater. During that time, no animals escaped. Gamble and Wagner hoped to use the center as a teaching opportunity for students at local schools. The denial of the permit ceased Forest Lake area operations and the housing of big cats at the property at 19930 Jeffrey Ave. N. In 2006, Gamble died after she was attacked by one of her tigers in her Pine County residence.
The Forest Lake Menards opened its 164,600-square-foot store under the leadership of Neal Albee, who was a manager with Menards for 14 years. The opening drew former Minnesota Vikings football coach Bud Grant who signed autographs for the store’s first visitors.
50 years ago:
French native Philippe Lemoine planned a return trip home after staying with Forest Lake resident Duane Rasmussen for the summer. It was a private exchange program that brought the 21-year-old Lemoine to the area. Sherri Rasmussen journeyed to Lemoine’s hometown of St. Jean de Luz, where she stayed for five weeks. The connection between the families originated when Duane contacted the American Newspaper Association who linked him with Lemoine’s mother, who owned a large daily newspaper in Bordeaux, France. Lemoine’s trip to Minnesota was his sixth trip alone out of France, so he wasn’t too nervous. Some of the differences he noted between France and America were how people on the street don’t talk to one another nor do neighbors act neighborly toward one another in France. “You can live 60 years without talking to your neighbor,” Lemoine said.
The Forest Lake High School principal Floyd Cohoes retired after 30 years of being a part of the school district. The 65-year-old officially began his retirement on the first day of high school for the 1972-73 school year. He planned to spend his retirement hunting, and had lots of woodcarving planned for the winter when the weather changes. William Rand took over his role, which he said helped him feel good about the decision to retire.
