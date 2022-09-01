10 years ago:

Mary Pat Sullivan, 80, of Forest Lake, took the leap from a plane to skydive as some of her 30 children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren looked up from the ground. It wasn’t her first time lifting off the ground in a small plane, as she had flown a crop duster with her cousin in the late 1930s. A few years prior to her jump, she also piloted a sea plane and landed it on Lake Vermilion. It wasn’t until she saw her friend skydive out of Daniel DePonti Airport in Forest Lake that she decided she wanted to jump out of planes, not just fly them.

