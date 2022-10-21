As an interactive way to promote the donation of goods to local food banks, the Forest Lake Police Department put on a skit around town involving a mummy and a gorilla to share about food scarcity. Local police partnered with Gree-Akk the gorilla (someone dressed in a gorilla costume) to capture a mystery individual who was spotted breaking into local businesses, as part of the made-up story. Gree-Akk was accompanied by his translator Chris Costello. Gree-Akk and the police team got a lead when the suspect, who turned out to be a mummy, left a piece of cloth that was more than 3,500 years old at Family Pathways. Police Capt. Greg Weiss immediately suspected they were hunting down a mummy. With Gree-Akk on the team, he was able to follow the scent of the cloth to find the mummy in the basement of Renaissance Fitness. Gree-Akk could communicate with the mummy who was saddened to see that starvation had not become a thing of the past.
Five students from Forest Lake Area High School and six students from North Lakes Academy created the Forest Lake Leos Club, chartered by the Forest Lake Lions Club as a way to provide community service.
Forest Lake Area High School junior and Girl Scout Stephanie Vos built a play structure for the Wildlife Science Center’s two mountain lions to earn her gold award, the highest award in Girl Scouts. The structure had two hammocks for napping and as bridges between platforms.
25 years ago:
Wyoming Elementary sixth grade students raised $1,000 to donate to the Rainforest Action Network, a rain forest preservation organization. The two top donors in Cheryl Hapka’s class were Katie Carlson and Talon Cascia. Hapka incorporated the fundraising option for the sixth graders into the science curriculum when students asked to get involved and donate.
The city of Forest Lake partnered with architect Mark Finnemann to begin assessing what a new downtown plan could look like. Finnemann had been in discussions with property owners along the east side of Lake Street between East Broadway and NE Second Avenue. Although the city had just green-lighted discussions between Finnemann and city staff to work on a downtown plan, details of the project were not hammered out. However, Finnemann envisioned the new retail space to be open for offices, food and entertainment businesses to run parallel to Lakeside Memorial Park.
Forest Lake American Legion Post 225 and Auxiliary Unit 225 partnered together to turn Forest Lake into “Flag City U.S.A.” They sold American flags from the legion for $11 a flag and $5 for a pole and hardware kit. The two groups wanted to see how many businesses and residents in the community could show their support for America by flying flags everywhere.
50 years ago:
As a way to mitigate overcrowded classrooms, three Linwood Elementary third grade teachers banded together in order to teach the 80 students in the class, which was equivalent to eight separate classrooms. Teachers Bonnie Blanco, Terry Herzog and Leslie Wood utilized the team teaching approach because it had more advantages than disadvantages to get through the high enrollment at the school. It was the first time the school district utilized the team teaching model. Linwood Elementary Principal Gene Baland thought the teaching model allowed students to become more independent. All students were divided into three separate “homerooms” according to color coding of orange, pink or yellow classes, despite learning as one collective group. The three were able to manage that many students because one teacher would focus on one subject. Students learned math, social studies and science subjects every day, with music and art alternating for three of the five days of the week. In order to maintain order and ensure students were engaged and desired to learn, there were six students chosen to serve on a judgment board. The students on the board set consequences for poor actions or conduct in the classroom. Teachers would issue citations for excessive talking, sharpening a pencil at the wrong time and not finishing work. The judgment board held its first meeting with the teachers the week prior, and Blanco was surprised at how seriously the third graders took the responsibility.
