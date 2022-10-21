10 years ago:

As an interactive way to promote the donation of goods to local food banks, the Forest Lake Police Department put on a skit around town involving a mummy and a gorilla to share about food scarcity. Local police partnered with Gree-Akk the gorilla (someone dressed in a gorilla costume) to capture a mystery individual who was spotted breaking into local businesses, as part of the made-up story. Gree-Akk was accompanied by his translator Chris Costello. Gree-Akk and the police team got a lead when the suspect, who turned out to be a mummy, left a piece of cloth that was more than 3,500 years old at Family Pathways. Police Capt. Greg Weiss immediately suspected they were hunting down a mummy. With Gree-Akk on the team, he was able to follow the scent of the cloth to find the mummy in the basement of Renaissance Fitness. Gree-Akk could communicate with the mummy who was saddened to see that starvation had not become a thing of the past.

