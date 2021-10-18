10 years ago:
The Forest Lake Area High School speech and debate team was named to the National Forensics League 100 Club. Speech and debate teams that receive 100 degrees or more in a year can qualify to receive this high standing. Reaching that milestone proves the good communication, research, listening, writing and organization of the Forest Lake Area High School’s speech and debate team. It was the second year in a row the team was acknowledged with this title.
• • • •
Anna Stockinger proposed the idea to bike to her grandparent’s house in Barnum before the 2012 Olympics. She started planning and invited her three sisters, Jenna, Emma and Maria, along with her mom, Cheri, and friends Kalley and Ashley Berg, and their mom, Karyn. Maria was 6 years old, and Anna and Jenna were going into sixth grade. Emma and Kalley attended Southwest Junior High, and Ashley went to LILA. The team left from Wyoming on Aug. 3 and rode 47 miles on the first day of the two-day trip. The team biked 87 miles one-way and rode back in vehicles on the way home.
• • • •
The Ironhorse Central Railroad hosted its annual fall steam day. Even though there was a fire danger and train rides had to be short and limited, the crowd of kids and families enjoyed the event.
25 years ago:
Roy Lendt received the third-place medal for his 721.2-pound pumpkin at the Midwest Pumpkin Growers’ Association contest that was held in Anamosa, Iowa. Lendt held the first place title until the last 10 minutes of weighing pumpkins in the competition. The first-place pumpkin weighed 742 pounds with the second-place winner following up at 732 pounds. Lendt’s third place win, at his first pumpkin competition, resulted in him getting a $500 prize.
• • • •
The Forest Lake Soccer Association started a fall youth soccer program with School District 831 Community Services. The program directors assumed only 30 kids would sign up. However, 170 kids signed up for the program. The program, led by parents and older students that play soccer, taught kids the basics of the game.
• • • •
Local fire departments hosted educational open houses for residents to tour firehouses during fire prevention week. The Forest Lake firefighters visited Columbus Elementary to teach students there about fire safety practices and what to do if a building caught fire.
• • • •
The Forest Lake Police Department DARE program received a $5,000 donation from Kmart in Forest Lake. The funding came from Kmart’s Kids Race Against Drugs two-day competition that about 600 local kids participated in.
50 years ago:
The Talia family’s cat, Satin, died of old age. However, Satin lived an adventurous life before using all nine lives. The Talia family is originally from Pennsylvania but made the move to Forest Lake. The cat Satin managed to escape from its cage and car somewhere in Illinois on the drive to Forest Lake. In an attempt to find its family, it walked about 800 miles back to Pennsylvania when the Talia family was alerted in Forest Lake of Satin’s arrival. Satin was brought to Forest Lake to live out the rest of its years. Sylvia Talia, a 12-year-old in the family, was sad about Satin’s death but knew it was time to lay the cat to rest.
• • • •
Shirlie J. Houglum of Wyoming, donated her artwork to the Camp Courage Christmas card of 1971, along with nine other Minnesota artists. Her art submission is a watercolor painting of Canadian geese landing on a Northern Minnesota lake. Camp Courage is run by Minnesota Society for Crippled Children and Adults Inc., which provides handicap accessible camping opportunities to people. Houglum had been an artist her entire life and graduated from the University of Minnesota with a Bachelor of Arts degree. She was an active member in Minnesota Artists Association, Artists Equity and the National Professional Fine Artists Association. Additionally, she had artwork in the Smithsonian in the National Fine Arts Collection.
