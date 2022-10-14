Forest Lake High School graduate Shalee Dunaski found herself and her black cat Cash on Purina Cat Food bags’ packaging. It started with an advertisement in Oprah Winfrey’s magazine “O” that sought applicants to become Purina’s “cat correspondent.” She had free time on her hands and applied, adding herself to the thousands of applicants for the 2011 contest. She submitted a YouTube video to showcase her wit and personality, which made her one of the seven finalists for the $50,000 Purina contract. When she went to meet the other six finalists in St. Louis, the competition was dense with cat bloggers, a New York Broadway actor and college football player from Arizona. She wasn’t selected. However, a few months passed when Purina reached out to ask if they could photograph her and Cash for their packaging. A camera crew rented a home in Wayzata for the photoshoot of Dunaski and Cash, where it took days to get the desired shots. She signed a three-year contract with Purina to use the photos. The selected photo was her and Cash looking at one another, backlit by a window.
Seniors Jake Taylor and Haleigh Gulden were named the Forest Lake High School homecoming king and queen.
25 years ago:
Forest Lake High School teacher and coach Joan Paulson retired after 37 years, but she still planned to be involved as a substitute teacher and announcer at Ranger volleyball games. Her peers, students, family and friends held a retirement party for her at Vannelli’s to honor her time working at the district. Overall, she coached almost 1,000 girls varsity volleyball and softball games during her time at the high school. She was the driving force to create girls basketball, softball, volleyball and track and field teams at the district. Her life in retirement was going to require some changes to her decision-making process. Instead of making quick choices during a game to earn a win, her options dwindled to choosing between vacationing in Florida, Texas or Arizona and what golf courses to hit in those states.
Forest Lake High School senior Brian Joyer was set to compete with his poultry project in the National FFA Convention in Kansas City, Missouri. He was the first Forest Lake High School student to compete at a national level for a project of this caliber. He earned the spot after winning the state field for his poultry proficiency project. Joyer collected data on his flock of 200 chickens, ducks, geese and turkeys of 14 different breeds for the past seven years at his home.
50 years ago:
Forest Lake Ranger football players Joe Tessier helped lead the Ranger team in tackles with 11 during the previous week’s game against Spring Lake Park. His brother Bill was on the football sidelines due to an appendectomy.
Fireman Del Brannum got some facial burns while fighting the fire at Gerald Bibeau’s home located at 9559 North Shore Drive. Brannum was inside the home putting out the fire when he lost his footing and reached for curtains to catch his fall, but the curtains were on fire and subsequently burned him. The department suspected that a five year old playing with matches is why the house caught on fire. The upstairs of the home had extensive fire and water damage.
The Forest Lake Senior High School students in a political science class conducted a sample poll to the community ahead of the November elections. The 20 students spread out through the community to knock on doors and interview residents to learn community opinions about candidates. The class teacher Douglas Griffith was hopeful that township residents would be open to cooperate.
