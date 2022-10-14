10 years ago:

Forest Lake High School graduate Shalee Dunaski found herself and her black cat Cash on Purina Cat Food bags’ packaging. It started with an advertisement in Oprah Winfrey’s magazine “O” that sought applicants to become Purina’s “cat correspondent.” She had free time on her hands and applied, adding herself to the thousands of applicants for the 2011 contest. She submitted a YouTube video to showcase her wit and personality, which made her one of the seven finalists for the $50,000 Purina contract. When she went to meet the other six finalists in St. Louis, the competition was dense with cat bloggers, a New York Broadway actor and college football player from Arizona. She wasn’t selected. However, a few months passed when Purina reached out to ask if they could photograph her and Cash for their packaging. A camera crew rented a home in Wayzata for the photoshoot of Dunaski and Cash, where it took days to get the desired shots. She signed a three-year contract with Purina to use the photos. The selected photo was her and Cash looking at one another, backlit by a window.

