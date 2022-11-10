Four Forest Lake High School graduates Chase Chamberlin, Mitch Kohler, Collin Johnson and Hunter Smith were on Three Island Lake in Port Hope Township to hunt ducks when their boat capsized. The four were rescued but spent more than 20 minutes in the water until they were rescued. They were a 10-minute drive away from their college campus at Bemidji State University and heading back at the end of their day trip when they hit choppy water. The chop, combined with the amount of people in the boat and a sharp turn, caused them to capsize. They tried to re-correct the boat but decided they should kick off their waders and begin swimming for shore. However, as they were near the middle of the lake, it was a far swim, which allowed the freezing temperatures to set in. Their calls for help were heard by someone along the shore who called the police and went out to rescue them. All four safely made it home after being rescued.
The Forest Lake girls cross country team earned fourth place at the state competition on Saturday, Nov. 3, and ran into Ranger history. The team surprised the seven teams ranked above them when they took home a historic fourth at state.
25 years ago:
Buck Broadbent’s neighbors Steve Carlisle, Dan Meyer, Charlene Gilles, Julie Gilles, Ray Hogan and Denny and Michelle Anderson came together to support and aid Broadbent after a severe horseback riding accident in mid-October. The Linwood residents banded together with youth members of the Linwood Covenant Church to tend to Broadbent’s corn harvest when he was in the hospital recovering. Even though only about 40 people turned out to lend a helping hand on his farm, hundreds of yellow ribbons were tied around trees, road signs and mailboxes to signify their support and friendship for Broadbent. The 61-year-old was a lifelong Linwood resident and farmer and earned the reputation as someone always willing to help others. He had worked as a volunteer firefighter with the department for almost 45 years and started when he was 16 years old. The fire department is the group who wanted to implement the yellow ribbon initiative around the area.
Junior Mike Baker finished his cross country season at the state championship earning his spot in 78th place amongst 141 runners. He clocked in at 17:43.5 for the 5K race at St. Olaf College. It was Baker’s first race at a state competition, and his coach Paul Kendrick was proud of where he placed.
50 years ago:
The Rev. Erwin M. Smuda broke ground for St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Wyoming on Sunday, Oct. 29. Alongside Smuda were building committee members Harold Splettstoeszer, Marvin Gahr, Arnold Zoehler, Gene Dufeck and Roger Dykhuizen. The building was estimated at $200,000 to build for the congregation of around 480 members.
Superintendent L.T. Lechner was set to retire at the end of the school year after serving as the superintendent for 38 years of his 43-year career in education. He was one of the longest serving high school superintendents in the state. He was a superintendent at schools around the state until he applied in Forest Lake in 1965. In 1965, there were around 120 teachers working at the district, but he retired managing a staff of around 250 teachers. He planned to fish and spend more time outside in his retirement.
The Ranger football team was creamed by the Osseo Orioles in a 46-8 defeat. Osseo scored 32 of the 46 points in the first quarter of the game and allowed the Rangers one touchdown in the final half of the game. The Rangers pulled together for a 63-yard run down the field at the end of the quarter to get on the board.
