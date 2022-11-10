10 years ago:

Four Forest Lake High School graduates Chase Chamberlin, Mitch Kohler, Collin Johnson and Hunter Smith were on Three Island Lake in Port Hope Township to hunt ducks when their boat capsized. The four were rescued but spent more than 20 minutes in the water until they were rescued. They were a 10-minute drive away from their college campus at Bemidji State University and heading back at the end of their day trip when they hit choppy water. The chop, combined with the amount of people in the boat and a sharp turn, caused them to capsize. They tried to re-correct the boat but decided they should kick off their waders and begin swimming for shore. However, as they were near the middle of the lake, it was a far swim, which allowed the freezing temperatures to set in. Their calls for help were heard by someone along the shore who called the police and went out to rescue them. All four safely made it home after being rescued.

Tags

Load comments