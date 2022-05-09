10 years ago:
Fairview Lakes Medical Center received three awards — Safe Skin, Safe From Falls and Safe Account — from the Minnesota Hospital Association Patient Safety Excellence Award ceremony. Of the 21 hospitals recognized for their good work in the industry, Fairview was one of three hospitals to receive multiple awards. The Safe Skin Award recognizes Fairview’s effort to prevent pressure ulcers; the Safe From Falls Award recognizes Fairview’s effort to prevent patients from falling; and the Safe Account Award ensured safe practices during surgery. The staff members who received the awards were Jeff Olson, Jean Kelly, Shari Bohlander, Jenny Schmidt, Kathy Green, Heidi Chmielewski and Lori Olson.
• • • •
Three Boy Scouts — Matt Siebert, Evan Finley and Jacob Schwanz — from Troop 142 completed their Eagle Scout projects. Siebert completed a landscaping project around Lord of the Lakes Lutheran Church; Finley completed a flower garden for the Rick Doyle Memorial Community building in Stacy; and Schwanz completed a chimney swift bird tower to support the resurgence of the bird population in the area.
• • • •
LILA fifth grader Aria Norcross, of Scandia, received an award during a Twins game for winning the annual Jackie Robinson Open Doors Essay Contest. Other LILA fifth graders Danielle Johnson of Wyoming and Lauren Himley of Forest Lake took second and third places, respectively.
25 years ago:
Forest View Elementary’s Future Problem Solving team washed cars to raise money for the trip to Ann Arbor, Michigan, to compete in the Future Problem Solving World Bowl. Team members included Andrea Peet, Christine Brink, Priscilla Leroux, Maggie Anthony, Laura Henry, Kesiah Kolbow, Stephanie Hanson and Allie Tjaden. The team previously won the championship to earn their place at the World Bowl, which was set for June 13 to 16.
• • • •
Wind gusts up to 50 mph rolled onto Forest Hills Golf Course, catching the Forest Lake girl’s golf team off guard. The Rangers won second place at its golf invitational, trailing the Edina Hornets who won the meet. The Forest Lake coach Bill Loushine said any individual scores around 85 would be good for the team under those conditions. Edina’s team won the invitational with 354 total on the Forest Hills par 73 course, while the Rangers followed close behind with a total of 367. Ranger captain Sarah O’Donnell placed third overall with an 86 followed by Becky Lasiuta with 87.
• • • •
Students at Forest Lake Area Schools began fundraising to support victims of the Red River Valley flooding in North Dakota and Minnesota. Upon hearing of the efforts, The County Bank donated $5,000 to schools efforts to support the victims of the floods.
50 years ago:
First and second grade students from Forest View Elementary School performed “Alice in Wonderland.” Student performers included Peggy Paulino, Randy Norman, Beth Erickson, Jim Lovejoy, Joe Friel, Todd Summer, and Renee Peitz. Karen Anderson was the first grade teacher and Karen Ahlm was the second grade teacher. There were around 1,000 people who watched the performances.
• • • •
The biggest turnout for the Forest Lake High School Athletic Awards Banquet held on Tuesday, May 2, totaled around 550 people. Student athletes were presented awards by their respective coaches. Top seniors in each sport were named, including Roger Rowbottom in football and wrestling, Don Fitch in basketball, Tim Conley in baseball, Jay Crawford in track, Tim Tate in cross country, Dan Armstrong in tennis, Bruce Reed in golf and Denise Tetrault in gymnastics.
• • • •
Forest Lake Elementary students planted trees provided by the Wyoming Beautification Club to celebrate Earth Day on Friday, April 28. The first grade classes of Linda Espelien and Marjory McKay planted three maple trees at Forest Lake Elementary.
