The Houle family met its desired goal after numerous months of discussions related to donating 80 acres of land to the DNR in 1988. Elaine and Henry Houle donated around 80 acres of their land to the DNR as part of a land conservation program. The couple was taken aback to find out the DNR sold that land to become Brown’s Preserve Wildlife Management Area of the Rice Creek Watershed District. Elaine and Henry’s son Dan took up lobbying action to correct the reselling of the land. It wasn’t until after this tedious work that Gov. Mark Dayton signed legislation that required the DNR to verify with land donors before it resells land. According to Dan, the legislation wouldn’t have gotten through the Minnesota Legislature without the help of State Sen. Ray Vandeveer of Forest Lake. The Houles sold that plot of land for $22,000 in 1988, while the DNR sold it to the watershed district for $220,000 in the mid-2000s. Despite the hardship the donated land created for the Houles, there was a sense of relief following the legislation to support original land-owner rights.
• • • •
Forest Lake boys swim relay team with senior Joe Goossens, sophomore Corey Bahr, senior Joel Stromberg and junior Bryan Fleming finished the 200-freestyle relay with a season-best time of 1:30.06 at the state competition.
25 years ago:
Dona Le’s Cafe celebrated its five-year anniversary on March 1 of running the family business while extending the familial hospitality to all their regular customers. Throughout the years of business, owners Donna and Dale Schultz served to regulars like Wally Houle, Dave Wiley, Steve Kari, Wayne Houle, Mike Carney, Ed and Mike Walker who dropped in to play cribbage with a side of coffee and breakfast every morning. The Schultzes, of Linwood Township, admittedly had to change their lifestyles around running the operation as Donna said there would be no more Sunday night dinners at her house for her family. It was a stressful time at the start of the business because the Schultzes gambled on the business’s success in the early years. However, their daughters Dana, Diane, Darla and daughter-in-law Linda offered their help to man the restaurant, which eased pressure from Donna and Dale. Donna and Dale said it had been a worthwhile time running the business – despite the stress and pressure – because they fostered a lot of relationships with their regular customers, whom they may have not met otherwise.
• • • •
Karen Morehead was honored by the Forest Lake Area Youth Service Bureau as the annual winner of the “On Behalf of Youth Award,” for her work serving youth in the community. She helped operate a local day care center and volunteered with the Lakes Life Center in town.
50 years ago:
The Linwood Elementary Parents Teachers Club hosted its talent show for the students to perform a range of talents. Chipper Goodin sang “Joy to the World” while Kristen and Katrina Hagen performed a hula dance while fourth graders square danced to “Yankee Doodle.” At neighboring Hugo Elementary School, Nancy Potter performed an acrobatic routine while two students portrayed a skit about “Finding a Wife for Frankenstein.” There were about 40 students who performed some type of talent ranging from a rehearsed skit to singing to a comedy set.
• • • •
The Forest Lake Rangers boys wrestling team took home their first regional championship title since 1967. Head coach John Reiman got choked up by the accolade the team earned this year as it was his first time working with a regional winning team. Forest Lake earned 110 1/2 points, beating out Grand Rapids – who won 11 of the last 12 championships – who earned 85 1/2 points. Junior John House and senior Roger Kolbow carried the team; however, all matmen placed either fourth or higher in the tournament. Coach Reiman had never had all of his wrestlers advance to the second day of competing until this tournament. John Fraley earned second place at 98; House first at 105; Dave Muellner third at 112; Pat Fraley second at 119 and John Waldoch second at 126.
