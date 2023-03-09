10 years ago:

The Houle family met its desired goal after numerous months of discussions related to donating 80 acres of land to the DNR in 1988. Elaine and Henry Houle donated around 80 acres of their land to the DNR as part of a land conservation program. The couple was taken aback to find out the DNR sold that land to become Brown’s Preserve Wildlife Management Area of the Rice Creek Watershed District. Elaine and Henry’s son Dan took up lobbying action to correct the reselling of the land. It wasn’t until after this tedious work that Gov. Mark Dayton signed legislation that required the DNR to verify with land donors before it resells land. According to Dan, the legislation wouldn’t have gotten through the Minnesota Legislature without the help of State Sen. Ray Vandeveer of Forest Lake. The Houles sold that plot of land for $22,000 in 1988, while the DNR sold it to the watershed district for $220,000 in the mid-2000s. Despite the hardship the donated land created for the Houles, there was a sense of relief following the legislation to support original land-owner rights.

