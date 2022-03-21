10 years ago:
Marion Howell Davidson, a Forest Lake High School graduate of the class of 1919, died at the age of 110 on Sunday, March 4. In 2005, she moved to New Richmond, Wisconsin which is the place she died. When Forest Lake High School celebrated its 100th graduating class in 2011, Davidson was one of the first 66 people who were named to the Forest Lake Area School District’s Hall of Fame; she was named salutatorian of her graduating class.
• • • •
One of Forest Lake’s oldest homes, located at 19480 Fenway Ave. N, burned down on Friday, March 9. The Taylor family had owned the home for five generations since it was built in 1897. Dan Taylor was the current owner and was born in the home. He was unsure if any parts of the home could be salvaged. His daughter, who lived there with a roommate, was not at home when the time the fire started. The Forest Lake Fire Chief Gary Sigfrinius said the fire started in an upstairs bathroom spread to the attic, but the cause of the fire hadn’t been determined at press time.
25 years ago:
The Forest Lake High School choir students went on a 10-day European concert tour that was captured in photographs. One photo showed Jared Jarvis carrying a mime through the streets in Munich, Germany. Later the students visited Dachau, a concentration camp, where Dan Rigoni led a student memorial service with Britt Nordstrom, Colleen Knox and Jenny Brand.
• • • •
Gary Glenn of Forest Lake won $5,000 from a winning ticket in the Minnesota State Lottery’s High Roller game. He bought the lucky ticket from the Holiday gas station at 207 N. Lake St., Forest Lake.
• • • •
The Forest Lake wrestling team proved its strength at the section and state meets the previous two weeks. Joe Kunshier, Mitch Marr, Tyler Marr, Jesse Fraley and Brad Hildreth were standouts in their matches. After losing one match, Kunshier placed second in the 160-pound finals at the state competition. Marr, who was a top-rated 135-pounder in the metro, received third place after an overtime period following a deadlocked match 3-3 against Brad Fischer of Austin.
50 years ago:
Members of the District Memorial Hospital board of directors began overseeing construction plans for the $900,000 expansion of a 17-bed unit. Floyd LaMotte, Dennis Houle, Wilmer Dufresne, Leah Hillesheim, Maurice Boehm, Roy Brisson and Patrick Renner played roles in how the expansion of the hospital would take shape. In addition to the 17-bed unit, a new laboratory, X-ray and emergency room were a part of the new plans. In 1967, the board hired Herman Smith and Association to assess the needs of the hospital, which they stressed the necessity for more beds and an expansion of land. Following the recommendation, the hospital annexed 23.3 acres next to the property for the price of $69,130.
• • • •
The Forest Lake Volunteer Fire Department placed an old relic car on Forest Lake’s first lake’s ice and allowed residents to place bets on when it would fall through. The department had plans with Harold’s Auto Repair to remove the sunken vehicle when it fell through the ice.
