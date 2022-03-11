10 years ago:
Forest Lake native Kourtni Lind began her broadway debut in the Broadway production “Spider-man: Turn off the Dark” as a member in the ensemble cast. The show’s music was written by 22-time Grammy winner Bono and The Edge of U2. Lind was a dancer and a singer in the musical as she performed in 11 different numbers and wore eight different costumes throughout. Her favorite number to perform was “A Freak Like Me Needs Company,” in which she played the Green Goblin’s dead wife. Her dance training started early in her life when she competed with Dance Tech Studios in Forest Lake. Prior to her Broadway debut, she toured with “Wicked” across the country and placed among the top 20 performers on Season 4 of “So You Think You Can Dance.”
• • • •
Lamprey Pass State Wildlife Management Area in Columbus was the location where six special rescue technicians staged a rescue. Dan Mike and John Wurm, with the Forest Lake Fire Department, and Jim Windingstad, a member of the Columbus public works department, joined in the mock rescue. However, they partook by being the three individuals needing a rescue from the six individuals from the St. Paul Fire Department. Mike, Wurm and Windingstad agreed that a helicopter ride from a dangling body bag was a unique experience.
25 years ago:
John Gross earned a seat on the Columbus Township board as a write-in candidate with 341 votes. He was a police officer in St. Paul for 10 years and held a position on the township’s planning commission prior to the election.
• • • •
Columbus Township resident Jon Hoveland dedicated his Eagle Scout project to installing two regulation-sized basketball hoops at Faith Lutheran Church’s playground. He is a member of the Lino Lakes Boy Scout Troop 136. Hoveland worked alongside his troop and the church congregation to plan and raise funds for the project. The Inter-State Lumber Company of Forest Lake donated materials toward the project. Hoveland’s volunteer experience goes beyond his Eagle Scout project as he previously spent two summers as a counselor-in-training at the Tomahawk Boy Scout Reservation and frequently played the guitar at Birchwood Health Care Center.
• • • •
The Forest Lake American Legion honored 163 students from the Forest Lake High School with academic letters to commemorate their achievements. Sophomores who received the letter maintained a 3.8 GPA, juniors maintained a 3.7 GPA and seniors maintained a 3.5 GPA.
50 years ago:
The North Star Sled Dog Club Inc. sponsored the inaugural sled dog race starting on Forest Lake’s first lake and traveling south on the chain of lakes. There were more than 30 teams competing. Some of the racers, like Ev Yoch and Barb Olson, were members of the North Star Club and had raced before. The prize for the winner of the race was $270. Dave Niswander, of Lindstrom, was the race chairman and explained the difficulties dog sledders have and the multiple skills needed to compete in races like these. Niswander said the owners of sled dogs need to wear different hats: as veterinarians to maintain dog health, geneticists to ensure good breeding and carpenters to build livable spaces for the dogs.
• • • •
Kristi Rylander of Forest Lake was named the local FFA Chapter Sweetheart and was set to be crowned during the annual chapter banquet on Thursday, April 13. Rylander owned two half-Arabian horses and had hopes to work on a horse ranch following graduation. She was a member of the Forest Lake Saddle Busters Club and competed in horse racing.
• • • •
The Forest Lake Police Department found three out of five stolen snowmobiles. Each of the snowmobiles was valued at $5,000. There were seven Forest Lake juvenile suspects in custody in relation to these thefts.
