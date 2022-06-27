10 years ago:
Rachel Nordenstrom of Forest Lake was crowned the Minnesota High School Rodeo Queen and chosen to represent the state in the National High School Rodeo Association Queen Contest in the state of Wyoming. She joined the rodeo team the August prior to winning this title. The competition was judged on the categories of modeling, personality, personal interview, prepared and impromptu speeches, a written test and horsemanship. Nordenstrom thought her prepared speech about the significance of barrel racing in her life set her ahead of her competitors.
• • • •
Scandia Elementary third-grader Jackson Waite and sixth-grader Laura Bailey earned perfect scores and won the highest honors in the national language arts competition WordMasters Challenge. There were about 220,000 students competing in the blue division of the challenge. Nationally, only 113 third graders and 110 sixth graders received perfect scores.
• • • •
Forest Lake Police Officer Jon Glader received the city’s Public Safety Award of Meritorious Service for his work as the liaison officer at the Forest Lake High School. Peers at the school nominated him because of his determination to improve security among staff, students and buildings. Glader joined the police department in 2005.
25 years ago:
The Wildlife Science Center took in two five-month-old black bears, originally from the state of Wyoming, after their mother was killed by a grizzly bear in the wild. The two began introductions with the center’s resident black bear Cassie. Cassie’s sister died of pancreatitis the previous October, so she was open to having new snouts around.
• • • •
Patty and Art Black were the first married couple to be the grand marshals for the Forest Lake Fourth of July parade. The two met at the American Legion Post 225 16 years prior. Post 225 is where Art had been a member and worked in the late 1950s. Art recalled that when he started organizing the parade with the legion, about 20,000 spectators showed up – the planners were anticipating 50,000 people to attend in 1997.
• • • •
The Forest Lake American Legion Post 225 baseball team lost 9-5 in an eight-inning game against Woodbury at Schumacher Field on Monday, June 23. Second baseman Justin Reed singled in the first inning and doubled and scored in the sixth inning. The American Legion Post 225 Baseball Classic prepared itself to host a seven-team tournament the Friday after their loss.
50 years ago:
Carl Lindberg of Chisago City retired after 43 years of driving school buses for the school district without an “at fault” accident during his tenure. Due to the achievement, WCCO honored him as a Radio Good Neighbor. The State Department of Education reported that Lindberg transported 167,000 students and drove 580,000 miles in the 7525 days of his career. According to Lindberg, he drove more miles than what was reported but said it was close enough. He never received a driving citation while behind the bus’ wheel and was more careful driving the bus than his own car due to the need to protect his passengers. He began driving a bus route in 1928 because he needed some extra money and farming wasn’t yielding what he needed.
• • • •
17-year-old Steve Long, the child of Howard Long originally of Forest Lake, fell short on his quest for his American marathon mark. He hoped to run 127 miles in 24 hours, which would have broken the existing record for this challenge. He began at 8 a.m. on June 2, and completed 65 miles in 17 hours when he stopped. He embarked on this run days after he went to the state track meet and earned fourth in the one-mile race and third in the two-mile.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.