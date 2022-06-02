10 years ago:
Wyoming Police Sgt. Scott Dexter and patrol officer Rachel Columbus received the Lakes Area Youth Service Bureau James Trudeau Law Enforcement Award for 2011. The two were announced as the co-winners of the annual award which started in 2000. The award is named to honor former Forest Lake Chief of Police and Washington County Sheriff James Trudeau.
• • • •
Columbus Elementary received a $50,000 grant through the Lenovo Dream To Do Contest to initiate a technology makeover at the school.
• • • •
The Forest Lake boys track and field team won the SEC Championship, which was the third win in four years. The Rangers earned 174.5 points, 20 points ahead of Roseville, the runner up. Senior Brennen Bierman won the shot put with a personal best toss of 54-10 ½; seniors Joe Jackson, Ben Long, Eric Herbert and junior Jacob Jankowski won first in the 4x800 at 8:00.70; juniors Pat Carr and Matt Eiden and seniors Tommy Tyson and Pat Moran won the 4x100, breaking the school record at 42.78. The win came a year after placing third behind Stillwater and Roseville.
25 years ago:
The Forest Lake Ranger softball team won the Section 7AA title over St. Francis to earn a state berth in the upcoming state tournament, which kicked off with a game against Hill-Murray in Mankato the following week. Coach Joan Paulson didn’t think they’d be going to the state tournament when the team started the season. In the second round of the Section 7AA tournament, pitcher Carie Mackey allowed a pair of hits and one walk in 14 innings against Duluth Central. She broke the Ranger record of striking out 23 batters.
• • • •
Peter Miles of Forest Lake completed his Eagle Scout badge on Sunday, June 1. He was the 55th Eagle Scout named from Troop 487. He cleared a portion of Calvary Cemetery for his Eagle Scout project. Prior to this, he received the Arrow of Light and 27 merit badges.
• • • •
The city of Forest Lake, along with the group Friends of the Parks, broke ground at Lakeside Memorial Park for the construction of the six-sided gazebo, which was expected to be finished by early August. Glenn Neujahr, Helen Neujahr, Judy Babock, Carol Moxness, Diane Skoglund, Randy Peterson, Yvonne Newman, Howard Lestrud, Ed Locke, Bob Carter, Jon Olson and Chip Robinson dug into the ground for the project before the real construction took place.
50 years ago:
Sightings of a black bear were reported around the area of Forest Lake, Hugo and Blaine the week before by a Carlos Avery spokesman and Corrie Peltier of Blaine. To the surprise of the Department of Natural Resources, there were two bears, estimated at 150 pounds and 175 pounds, roaming the area. The pair were spotted on Tuesday, May 30; one in Forest Lake Township and the other in Blaine. John Vadnais tranquilized the smaller of the two at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday and the other at 10:30 p.m. The two were released in the Mille Lacs or Camp Ripley area following their excursion into town.
• • • •
Forest Lake Mayor J. James Gessell declared Saturday, June 3, as Park Day in Forest Lake in an effort to develop a park. He sought volunteers to help develop the 89 acres of land the township purchased in 1966. Hoping to entice volunteers, he offered a free lunch at noon for all the workers who used the town’s mechanical equipment to begin clearing the land.
• • • •
The trans-continental snowmobilers who left from Forest Lake in January to reach Moscow completed their first leg of the trip but had to postpone the second leg to 1973 due to severe ice conditions.
