10 years ago:
The Forest Lake Police Department reinstated bicycle patrols at the start of the city’s Fourth of July celebration. It hadn’t had bike patrols in seven years but Chief Rick Peterson reinvigorated the program.
• • • •
The Forest Lake High School class of 1943 celebrated its 69th reunion at Cornerstone Pub and Prime in Wyoming. 13 former graduates attended including: Elaine Alex Heming, Carrel Johnson Wensman, Ruth Johnson Vogt, Alice Olson Penrod, Mel Houle, Jack McGowan, Hank Houle, LeRoy Sahlin, Verlo Larson, Burton Wedell, George Mitchell, Bill Jeans and Ty Jeans.
• • • •
Community education athletic director Tim Conley retired from the position after 23 years. On top of being the athletic director, he was a coach, referee and umpire to the sports of the district, which he hoped to continue past his retirement. Coaching had been in his blood since his he started coaching a Little League team when he was 12. The community education baseball program flourished under Conley’s oversight of the athletics program, which capped out at 90 teams. As a Forest Lake native, Conley’s hometown pride was evident as he worked with community members to build up the athletics program, which almost doubled from 116 teams after 1985 to 258 teams by 1993. The 59-year-old’s decision to retire came with a focus on spending time with his first grandchild and family.
25 years ago:
Famous Dave’s in Forest Lake broke ground and bread, in the form of a plate of ribs, with the restaurant owner Dave Anderson and Mayor Ray Daninger. The Forest Lake location was the seventh franchise location for Famous Dave’s.
• • • •
Tyler Marr and Matt Fraley of Forest Lake walked away from the Northern Plains Regionals with top Greco honors for wrestling at the competition in mid-June. Both finished in 6-0 records while in different classes; Marr in the 143-pound, 16 and under class, and Fraley at 14 and under, 103-pound class. The two also placed in the freestyle class with 5-1 records: Marr earned second and Fraley earned fourth in their respective classes.
• • • •
Lana Barnes of Scandia lived on 155 acres of land that bordered Washington and Chisago Counties, which is where she drew inspiration for her oil paintings of landscapes and the animals found there. Her neighbor Janice Cooper taught her how to create scenes with oil paints, which she began selling locally and working on commission pieces for people. Another one of her passions was cooking. Both art and cooking were ways Barnes could share her talents with others which she classified as a core part of her personality.
50 years ago:
Former International Motor Contest Association spring champion Jerry Richert of Forest Lake maintained a steady lead on runner-up Jerry Lepinski of St. Paul during a 20-lap feature race at the North Star International Speedway. Richert pulled ahead during the fourth lap, while Lepinski briefly took the lead on the 16th lap only to lose his lead before the two finished the 16th lap. Throughout the 20-lap race, no yellow flags were thrown and 18 of the 22 racers finished it to completion. Ron Larson led the pack for the first three laps, eventually conceding to Richert.
• • • •
Painter Marci Lyng of Columbus recreate the infamous Mona Lisa painting for her own personal enjoyment. Some of her previous artworks were displayed at DerLack Haus in Forest Lake as well as art competitions and statewide exhibits, including a Minnesota State Fair exhibit. Not only was painting a hobby, she taught adult art classes out of her home which was a rewarding way to spend her time. She discovered her artwork may be profitable when she received a $500 artistic scholarship in high school and won another award when she studied at Sacramento junior college. While living in California, she used her artistic talents to create advertisements for her husband’s excavating business, The Wagon Wheel at Lake Tahoe’s restaurant menu covers and the program for The Music Circus in Sacramento.
