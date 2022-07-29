10 years ago:

The Wilkinson family celebrated living at 7341 North Shore Trail on Forest Lake for 100 years with a celebration that brought everyone together. It wasn’t a celebration solely for the family but a way for the family to thank their neighbors for providing their services throughout the homestead’s tenure. Four generations owned the 12-acre property, but none of them had ever lived there year round so it required help from neighbors to maintain. The home was built in the 1870s and purchased in 1912 by Margaret and Bridget Phalen. The two were great-aunts to Margie Wilkinson, one of the owners at the time of the 100th celebration. She remembered they bathed in the lake until the home was remodeled in the 80s.

