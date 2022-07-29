The Wilkinson family celebrated living at 7341 North Shore Trail on Forest Lake for 100 years with a celebration that brought everyone together. It wasn’t a celebration solely for the family but a way for the family to thank their neighbors for providing their services throughout the homestead’s tenure. Four generations owned the 12-acre property, but none of them had ever lived there year round so it required help from neighbors to maintain. The home was built in the 1870s and purchased in 1912 by Margaret and Bridget Phalen. The two were great-aunts to Margie Wilkinson, one of the owners at the time of the 100th celebration. She remembered they bathed in the lake until the home was remodeled in the 80s.
Forest Lake Dance Team shed light on what they would bring to the next school year as they earned numerous honors at the Universal Dance Association camp, in Minnetonka. There were more than 200 dancers from 25 schools in Minnesota and South Dakota. The Rangers Emily Proulx, Hayley Waldoch, Mia Leeson, Rachel Rue, Chandler Boyd and Kelly Lukkonen performed solos and earned All-American medals and invitations to join a tour to London the following year. Overall the team took home first place for their performance and routines. Additionally, dancers, who were at rookie to captain levels, earned blue ribbons for what they learned during the camp.
25 years ago:
Herm Seibert of Forest Lake took clowning around seriously as he paraded around as Click the Clown for numerous years for the American Legion Post 225’s Fourth of July parade. He’d been playing Click, the red-head with a large camera, for around 30 years. During the 1997 parade, he drove 10 hours from his home in Minnesota’s Arrowhead region to make it in time for his hometown parade. After the parade he hopped back in and drove back to his residence to spend the rest of the holiday with his family. The camera he carried around was only for show and tell as he snapped pictures of parade-goers only to present them with a photo of an owl or tiger. The phony photos always seemed to draw the most laughs from his audiences.
Pete Paidar spent three years revamping the 18-hole, Lakeside mini-golf facility that had fallen into disrepair years before he took the leap to make the change. After replacing existing putting greens that couldn’t be refurbished and the rotted floor of the concession stand, he was almost ready to open after applying some general cosmetics to cover vandalism. As he got closer to the reopening, he named it Forest Laker lakeside mini-golf and hosted a golf tournament as a way to reintroduce the community to the operation.
50 years ago:
Peter Bliss earned a Grade A standing for his herd of dairy goats, which was one of the only goat farms to receive that standing from the state Department of Agriculture. Bliss had been around goats since he was 14, when his neighbor bought a goat to maintain his lawn. The tricks of the trade have been passed onto his three sons who all became experts at handling goats. Earning the Grade A status for his herd had been one of Bliss’s lifelong goals. Overall, his herd would produce about 50 gallons of milk a week. He hoped to make the business profitable, but knew he would have to milk about 40 goats, and at the time he was milking only 24 at that time, which wasn’t yielding as much milk as he would have liked.
Gus Vierkandt of Wyoming and owner of Forester Boats Inc. got into the trade early in his life when he nailed some boards together as a child to see if it would float. Once he saw his first success in engineering, he was hooked. He officially broke into the business in 1958 when he worked for Johnson Boat Works in White Bear Lake. In 1962 he and Daryl Williams opened a boat shop in White Bear Lake, and it wasn’t until around 1970 when his own enterprise moved to Wyoming.
