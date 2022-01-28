10 years ago:
John House, of Forest Lake, continued to build his artistic reputation after his work was chosen for all five categories of the Department of Natural Resources’ conservation stamp contests. In 2012 he won for his walleye drawing, in 2008 his turkey stamp won, in 2006 his trout drawing won, in 2004 he won first for the pheasant and in 1999 his duck drawing won. The first-place winning walleye took him four tries to get right but his hard work paid off when he got the call in October about his achievement. The stamps he competed to illustrate were part of the DNR’s conservation stamp collection for anglers and hunters. It became his goal to see his artistic work on all five of the DNR’s stamp categories: walleye, waterfowl, turkey, trout or salmon, and duck. He was competing against two other artists who were shooting for their all-around win of all five categories that same year with the walleye stamp.
• • • •
The Twins Caravan stopped at Lakes International Language Academy. The caravan celebrities includedincldued, including hall of famer Bert Blyleven, third baseman Danny Valencia and catcher Drew Butera, stopped at Lakes International Language Academy. The caravan answered questions and saw student performances during the stop at the school. Valencia signed bats and met with excited students.
• • • •
Dan Bothman was selected to be the 2011 Firefighter of the Year for his work with the Forest Lake Fire Department. Fire Chief Gary SigfriniusSigrinius announced the award for Bothman’s dedicated work in the community and throughout his career.
• • • •
Kathy Thobe and daughter Sami Thobe were among some of the Linwood residents who took to the public skating rink for what was called the inaugural Linwood Skating Party. Around 50 residents from the community came together to enjoy company, skate around and drink hot chocolate inside the warming house.
• • • •
Despite the gymnastic loss, the Forest Lake girls gymnasts gave Park a scare with good scores on vault and beam. Senior Amanda Williamson vaulted with a score of 8.325 while new addition to the team Lyndsey Anderson scored 8.0 for her bars performance. But Park won the meet 131.8 to Forest Lake’s 130.475.
25 years ago:
Christina Groshens, of Forest Lake, was crowned as the Princess of the North Wind at the St. Paul Winter Carnival. Following coronation, she anticipated attending between 300 to 400 events and more than 100 parades around the state the upcoming year. One of the parades was scheduled to be on the Fourth of July in Forest Lake, which she has fond memories of from attending when she was younger.
• • • •
Jere Noreen, a former Forest Lake mayor, died the previous week, which prompted the community to reflect on his time spent in the city. Noreen was the mayor of Forest Lake for more than 10 years throughout the 1960s when he started pushing the city toward modern improvements like paving streets and opening other public utilities. Henry Houle recalled that Noreen was motivated to accomplish tasks and progressive with the projects he wanted to accomplish. Tom Rolseth, a friend of Noreen, said he was never someone afraid to speak his mind but was also generous. Noreen’s relatives were some of the first pioneers to settle Forest Lake, so he took pride in the city and loved it during his years working and living there, according to his nephew Jay Havlisch.
• • • •
Suzy Mihm, of Forest Lake, and her six siblings discovered they had an additional sibling their mother had given up for adoption when they were young. The children’s mother, Evelyn Splett, was 26 when her husband, Clarence, died during her pregnancy, which prompted her to give her eighth child up for adoption because raising eight children alone would have been too much work. As the Splett children grew up, they sought out their eighth sibling, Dawn Youngblood, and connected with her. Youngblood’s initial reaction when her biological brothers called her was disbelief that it was real. The siblings reconnected after 40 years of separation.
• • • •
The Forest Lake Gymnastics team set itstheir sights on placing first or second at the Minnesota Gymnastics Coaches Association Meet. With the team captain Raegen Johnson getting a season-ending knee injury, the team placing third with 174.275 points was an accomplishment for coach Nancy Herman.
50 years ago:
In an expedition to reach Moscow, Russia, a group of snowmobilers started their journey from Jeans Inc. in Forest Lake. A property along Moose Lake supposedly offered the directors of this trip $5,000 to start on the lake instead. From the starting point in Forest Lake, the team would head north onto Winnipeg, Canada, through Churchill on Hudson Bay and onward to Eskimo Point. Eventually the team would travel over Smith Sound to cross over into Greenland. They would hop on a plane and boat to reach Norway to continue their journey back south toward Moscow.
• • • •
A Forest Lake snowmobiler team of four departed from Winnipeg, Canada, to complete the first leg of a 500-mile race to St. Paul. Four businesses in the area donated 10 cents per mile to each rider, who were Richie Reinertson and Bob Menne, sponsored by Moto Ski; and Jack Erickson and Leo Lunzer, sponsored by Polaris.
• • • •
The United States Snowmobile Association started to consider mandating all snowmobile drivers to wear an automatic throttle shutoff device to avoid accidents. This shift resulted from an accident that took place at a race in Eagle River, Wisconsin, which left a 6-year-old dead. Joe Masso Jr., of Forest Lake, was thrown from his snowmobile, which continued to drive and hit the audience, killing one.
• • • •
Chuck and Helen Weinke, of Forest Lake, knew they’d be the team to beat at the Field and Trial competition for hunting and sporting dogs. The couple’s sons Bruce and Dale are their big motivators toward wanting to compete in the dog competitions. The family’s first hunting dog was a Setter named Trix. Their next dog was the family’s first Pointer, which they named Trix. Trix No. 2 died shortly after they got her, so Chuck took Helen to buy another Pointer, which they named Trix. Years later, the family had four dogs, a Yorkshire Terrier named Penny, a Setter named Smokey, a Pointer named Hell on Wheels and the family’s prize winner, a Pointer named Heir’s Spice.
