The Forest Lake School Board began discussing possibly adding a school uniform dress code to all schools in the district. School board member Karen Moorhead suggested the board create a teacher task force to see if school uniforms would benefit the community at all. However, two board members opposed the idea, including Erin Turner, who thought it wouldn’t be fair to add more onto educators’ plate by asking for task force members. The issue came up because the dress code already in place wasn’t efficiently enforced, which was a point board member Gail Theisen made, adding that teachers spend time regulating skirt length or yoga pants. No decisions were made at the meeting and the board prepared to continue its discussion after getting more information.
The Forest Lake girls hockey team hadn’t seen a winning season in seven years, but finally earned a 16-7-3 standing. The team credited it to the coaches’ dedication to excellence. Head coach Ryan Sauter brought in assistant coach Paul Bailey, author of “366 Days of Excellence,” to try to bring up team morale at the start of the season. They held weekly meetings with their team to teach a learning model called Champion’s Culture, which paid off for their wins compared to previous years.
25 years ago:
Forest Lake High School students Josh Anderson, Carrie Angell, Justin Brink, Melissa Clark, Tammy Demlow, Jessica Dippong, Steve Goebel, Melissa Leef, Kris Lencowski, Maureen Miller, Matt Oehler, Raini Olson, Sarah Reed, Breanna Sargent, John Schultz, Meredith Schwartz and Christia Wovak attended the Minnesota High School Music Listening Contest in Brainerd. Maureen Siebert coached the students to compete in the contest, which quizzes students on their classical music and history knowledge. The students practiced by studying, listening to CDs of music and classical music stations of the Twin Cities.
The Forest Lake boys basketball team came back from 32-26 after the third quarter to pull out a win of 43-37 against Coon Rapids in an overtime game. The win was the second win in a three-conference set of games, which set Forest Lake’s record to 8-2 for the season. The win brought them to second in the conference, behind Mounds View. The Rangers led 24-19 at halftime but scored only 2 points in the third quarter. Throughout their season, the team outscored its opponents by 10 points each game and allowed an average of 42 points each game to its opponents. Juniors Pete Hegseth and Brian Loushine earned a combined 20 points for the Rangers at the game.
50 years ago:
Terry Schmidt, 22, of Forest Lake, took advantage of the snowfall and added some creativity to building a traditional snowman through building several snow dinosaurs. He studied geology in college and enjoyed learning about fossils, which led to this idea. He spent the winter working on them; however, they melted shortly after a warm weather band hit the area.
The Forest Lake boys wrestling team overtook the Osseo Orioles in a 32-18 match after a comeback during the 167-pound match. Leading up to the match, the Rangers trailed Osseo 18-14; however, matmen Don Baber, Marty Flittere and Ed Schwartz all earned three pins in less than four minutes in their respective matches, earning the Rangers 18 points total. Coach John Reiman was pleased with how the team performed and came back to win the meet. The Rangers reached their victory with eight wins throughout the contest. One of the contentious matches of the contest was by John Waldoch, whose points were protested by Osseo coach Jim Chester, who accused Waldoch of using an illegal toe hold. Chester asked that his wrestler receive a penalty point over Waldoch; however, their match ended in a 6-6 tie.
