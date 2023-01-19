10 years ago:

The Forest Lake School Board began discussing possibly adding a school uniform dress code to all schools in the district. School board member Karen Moorhead suggested the board create a teacher task force to see if school uniforms would benefit the community at all. However, two board members opposed the idea, including Erin Turner, who thought it wouldn’t be fair to add more onto educators’ plate by asking for task force members. The issue came up because the dress code already in place wasn’t efficiently enforced, which was a point board member Gail Theisen made, adding that teachers spend time regulating skirt length or yoga pants. No decisions were made at the meeting and the board prepared to continue its discussion after getting more information.

