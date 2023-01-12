Wyoming Fire Chief Dennis Berry retired after a 41-year career with the department – 29 of which were spent as chief. Berry began his career as a volunteer fireman in 1971, days after he returned from serving in the Air Force in Vietnam. He recalled his first fire call was to a trailer on East Viking Lane. Alongside firefighting, he worked at Northwest Airlines for 28 years. When he started at the department, Wyoming had a population of about 1,000, but by the time he retired it jumped to 7,000. While he was chief he worked to ensure neighboring departments would have good relationships that would benefit everyone if there was a large fire. The last call he went on was to assess an overheated refrigerator.
• • • •
A national trend of people purchasing more firearms carried over into Forest Lake as Ben Oliver, the owner of Lakes Trading Company, noticed increased purchases among his customers. Typically the Forest Lake Police Department would receive around five applications a week to purchase a firearm, but in three weeks since mid-December they received 53 applications, according to the Police Capt. Greg Weiss. Similarly, Washington and Chisago counties saw a similar trend with Chisago accepting 206 in December compared to 81 applications in December 2011.
25 years ago:
Dr. Doug Sill, a Forest Lake Doctor’s Clinic physician, planned a fourth trip to Nepal to administer health services to communities he connected with over his series of travels. He and his son Justin were planning to go in early February, while the rest of his children— Nathan, Adam, Zach and Nepalese adopted daughter Chandra — joined them for the last two months of their trip. Despite the large population of Nepal at 19 million, there was a shortage of doctors, which resulted in lower life expectancy rates and higher infant mortality. The February trip was set to bring Sill and his son to the Himalayan Rescue Association in the Nepalese village, Manang, near Tibet. Of his previous three visits to Nepal, he would treat leprosy, respiratory diseases, dysentery, tuberculosis, malnutrition and skin infections. Sill was drawn to the mountains in Nepal on his first trip; however, the people in the communities he offered services are why he kept returning. He had to rely heavily on interpreters to communicate with the people he helped, but began to pick up some Nepalese medical terms. Despite the fourth trip not yet commencing, he set his eyes on taking trips to Vietnam, South America and Africa to offer his medical help.
50 years ago:
Foster Jensen took over the Colonial Liquor Store from Lester Degenstein. Jensen, a 50-year-old, brought half his life’s experience to the business as he was a sales representative for 26 years. Even though he lived in Bloomington, he was excited to take over the Forest Lake operation as a way to connect with a local community. He had considered buying a bowling alley, drive-in restaurant or different liquor stores in other parts of the country like Austin, Minnesota. However, when he toured the Colonial Liquor Store and saw the Forest Lake area, his future was sealed with the business. He was planning the grand reopening around Valentine’s Day.
• • • •
Mike Lowrie of Scandia began to understand that his health conditions of severe scoliosis coupled with a hereditary disease called Friedreich’s ataxia wouldn’t prohibit him from walking as he grew up. He underwent surgery to implant a 14-inch steel rod into his back to correct the 65-degree curvature in his spine due to the spine growing faster than the rest of his body. However, ataxia, a disease that breaks down bodily coordination, didn’t have a remedy at the time and was something the 15-year-old would have to continue living with. The Lowries initially moved to Scandia to support Mike to do outdoor activities like hunting and fishing.
