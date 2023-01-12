10 years ago:

Wyoming Fire Chief Dennis Berry retired after a 41-year career with the department – 29 of which were spent as chief. Berry began his career as a volunteer fireman in 1971, days after he returned from serving in the Air Force in Vietnam. He recalled his first fire call was to a trailer on East Viking Lane. Alongside firefighting, he worked at Northwest Airlines for 28 years. When he started at the department, Wyoming had a population of about 1,000, but by the time he retired it jumped to 7,000. While he was chief he worked to ensure neighboring departments would have good relationships that would benefit everyone if there was a large fire. The last call he went on was to assess an overheated refrigerator.

