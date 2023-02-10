Dennis Forster, Forest Lake adventurer, summited 19,341 feet to the top of Mount Kilimanjaro as a way to raise money to fight the disease his son had. After he reached the top of the tallest free-standing mountain peak, his life had changed forever in an indescribable way. However, he took on the challenge to raise money to go toward helping his son Christian fight cystic fibrosis. The family raised $17,000, and the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation helped advertise their campaign that added up to equate to the six-figure fund. His hike to the summit wasn’t too hard until he got altitude sickness around 16,000 feet up. When he reached the peak, he hung around for about 20 minutes – most of which he didn’t remember.
Pete Paidar, the owner of the Forest Laker for 16 years, sold his business to his friend Chuck Wagner. Paidar said owning the business was one of the best experiences of his life because of all the lessons it taught him throughout owning it. Fireside Getaway is where the Forest Laker used to be.
25 years ago:
The Golden Rainbow ice fishing contest on Forest Lake attracted around 7,000 fishermen. The winner Scott Weitzel reeled in a 5-pound 11-ounce northern pike, earning him a new four-wheel-drive pickup truck.
Former Forest Lake Senior High student athletes Scott Poepard, Jason Davids, Justin Hahn, Peggy Paulino and Anita Paulino were inducted into the Ranger Hall of Fame. Poepard was honored for his baseball career at Kansas State University, later joining the Twins farm system; Davids was a state prep champion from the University of Minnesota; Hahn was honored for his Augsburg wrestling career; and both Paulinos were honored for their track and cross country careers at the University of St. Thomas.
The Forest Lake Rangers boys basketball team won a tight game against Mounds View 40-39 after trailing through the first half of the game. With 1:57 remaining on the clock, the Rangers were down 39-37. Steve Barnier scored the tying point with 35 seconds left on the clock. Josh Wright got fouled in a double bonus and sunk both free throws to bring home a win.
50 years ago:
Harold Goth of Forest Lake, walked in the first St. Paul Winter Carnival parade in 1916, when he was 29. The temperatures for the first parade at the carnival were recorded at 16 degrees below zero. When the St. Paul Winter Carnival season rolled around, and it always brought fond memories back for Goth. He was a bass drummer in the parades and attended most, although they were canceled during World War I and World War II. He and his fellow drummers and bugle corps members performed at about 40 of the carnivals. Following World War II, his musical corps, the Gauchos, were among the best performers in the state. On top of attending the Winter Carnival, the Gauchos performed in city celebrations like Steamboat Days in Winona or Kalachky Days in Montgomery.
Forest Lake Jaycees defeated the undefeated 1st State Bank of Wyoming ice hockey team in an overtime match – both teams were undefeated entering the match for one to prevail by a 6-4 score. John Motschenbacher scored five of the six goals for the Forest Lake Jaycee hockey team.
