10 years ago:

Dennis Forster, Forest Lake adventurer, summited 19,341 feet to the top of Mount Kilimanjaro as a way to raise money to fight the disease his son had. After he reached the top of the tallest free-standing mountain peak, his life had changed forever in an indescribable way. However, he took on the challenge to raise money to go toward helping his son Christian fight cystic fibrosis. The family raised $17,000, and the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation helped advertise their campaign that added up to equate to the six-figure fund. His hike to the summit wasn’t too hard until he got altitude sickness around 16,000 feet up. When he reached the peak, he hung around for about 20 minutes – most of which he didn’t remember.

Tags

Load comments