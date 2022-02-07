10 years ago:
A volunteer group of Forest Lake residents banded together to propose the formation of the Forest Lake Area Historical Society, a non-profit organization. The organization was created to oversee and preserve the history of the Forest Lake area, including Wyoming, Scandia, Columbus and Hugo. The team wanted to bring residents together and provide them with access to artifacts and educational opportunities to learn about local history. Diane Finnemann was the leader of organizing the project. The team accompanying Finnemann were Keith Banta, John Fino, Glen Waller, Michele Siedow and then-city council member Susan Young.
• • • •
Ziggy Kauls, a 1959 Forest Lake grad and coach of the Mounds View Mustangs, led his team to victory at the end of his career, resulting in a Ranger home-game defeat. At the first half of the game, the Rangers were leading 29–18; Dusty Boyer and Tyler Rosenberger were the primary scorers. With a little more than five minutes left in the game, the Mustangs hit some unchallenged three pointers allowing them to take the lead, which inevitably led to a final win for Kauls. Prior to the game, Kauls received a standing ovation from the Forest Lake crowd, and was presented gifts from his long-time friend Bob Morehead and the president of the Full Court Club Krystal Lawson.
25 years ago:
Forest Lake’s 15th annual Golden Rainbow Ice Fishing Contest took place on first lake. The temperature of 33 degrees was higher than the previous year by more than fifty degrees. The warm weather and event drew around 7,000 people to the lake to compete for the $120,000 prize. The crowd filled the city’s parking and restaurants. Domino’s Pizza on Lake Street made more than 800 pies to feed a portion of the large crowd. The owner of the store, Julie Finley, anticipated the influx of orders and fit the bill on the day of the fishing competition.
• • • •
The Wyoming Post Office proposed the closure of the facility’s front entryway at 5:30 p.m. to the city council due to several incidents of vandalism during the previous six weeks. Linda Parkinson, a post office employee, spoke to the council about the decision. She told them she would often find cigarette butts and matches in the front entry way when she would return to work the next day. It wasn’t an abnormal change because other post offices close the entire facility when clerks leave for the day. Since the city council doesn’t have authority over the post office (the Postal Inspection Agency does), they could neither approve or veto this request for the post office to close earlier. But council members opposed this transition.
50 years ago:
The ninth annual Forest Lake Jaycees Ice Fishing Contest took place on the second and third lakes. More than 200 fishermen took to the lakes to compete. 4-year-old Danny Johnson caught a 4-pound northern which made him the winner of the contest. Pete Spychula caught the largest bass weighing almost two pounds. Danny Zinski caught the largest crappie weighing in at more than 5 ounces with another winning-catch of a 4-ounce sunfish. Charles Johnson of Forest Lake was the oldest fisherman out on the water braving the sub-zero temperatures. Miss Forest Lake Area Jennifer Rife attended the contest and passed out awards to the winners.
• • • •
Following the opening of the new Forest Lake Senior High School, the boys junior varsity basketball team broke in the new basketball court with a close loss to Centennial 56-54.
• • • •
The Forest Lake Garden Club, led by president Ruth Brust, started monthly gardening and craft programs at Birchwood Nursing Home. Henry Marier was deemed Birchwood’s official number one gardener. Pearl Krumm was deemed professional green thumb for how many plants she keeps alive indoors.
