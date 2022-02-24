10 years ago:
The City of Forest Lake’s roundabout at the Lake Street and Broadway Avenue intersection received an honor award for its ingenuity of engineering in a downtown area from the American Council of Engineering Companies of Minnesota. A plaque for the award was placed in the Forest Lake city hall.
• • • •
The Forest Lake boy’s Nordic skiing team won fourth place at the state competition after entering the meet unranked, feeling minimal pressure, on Thursday, Feb. 16. The Rangers held fourth place in the morning following their performance in the skate race, but ensured their lead by three points above Minnetonka with the classic event in the afternoon. Seniors Joe Jackson and Alex Kelley were happy with their efforts at the state competition to finish their careers. Kelley raced the classic teams fastest leg at 15.47, which also made him 13th fastest of the 119 racers that day.
• • • •
The Peace Team at Scandia Elementary School hosted a fundraiser for Northwoods Humane Society and collected $365 in donations from students and family. The funds went toward spaying and neutering homeless dogs and cats in the Forest Lake area. Along with the money donation, the group gathered six boxes of supplies to help take care of the animals while they are in the shelter.
25 years ago:
The Forest Lake High School band, a group of 57 students, prepared for their 11-day European trip to perform five concerts. Some of the students performing on the trip were Dan Rigoni and Pete Nelson on bass woodwinds; Dan Kluk with the tuba; along with Kristen Sorenson, Jenny Anderson and Karen Thueson with the flutes. The tour was through Germany, Austria and Switzerland. The band had practiced since November and dedicated more than 25 hours of extra preparation time outside of their allotted classrooms. The band directors Richard Hahn and band teacher at Central Junior High School Carol Rupar were leading the charge to push students toward this international, trip. The trip was Hahn’s second European tour, and his objectives were to share music with others and allow the students to experience other cultures and history. The band’s first concert was in Munich but they toured the German cities of Frankfurt, Wurzburg, Rothenberg, Augsburg, Otterfing, Heidelberg and Russlsheim where they visited castles, cathedrals and historic Holocaust sites like former concentration camp Dachau. The band also stopped in Innsbruck, Austria and Lucerne, Switzerland where they stayed with host families along the way. The band performed musical scores by Gershwin, Bernstein and Zdechlik.
50 years ago:
The Forest Lake High School wrestling team won second place at the Region 7 Wrestling Tournament hosted in Grand Rapids Saturday, Feb. 19 and Sunday, Feb. 20. The team’s co-captains Wayne Hamilton and Roger Rowbotham won individual titles. Teammates Roger Kolbow, a 126-pound champion, and Ken Anderson, 132-pound champion, helped the team place in its tournament.
• • • •
The Forest Lake High School debate team received seventh place in the two-day state championship on Friday, Feb. 18 and Saturday, Feb. 19. The team was ranked and seeded in sixth place for their work in eight debates on the first day of the tournament. On the second day, the team was tied for fifth place, but the opponents rankings broke the tie. The team was composed of seniors Steve Krasky, Toni Lind, Sue Meister, Carol Peterson and Barb Schmidt. Coach Ralph Streater said this varsity group of five helped train the largest squad of 28 debaters Forest Lake had experienced, allowing everyone to have a successful debate season. The team progressively got better since its inaugural year four years prior when they won 17th place, then 14th place a year later, followed by an absent year for them to achieve their seventh place standing in the state.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.