Rod Sandmon, area Elvis impersonator, retired from the gig, and he and his wife Gwen closed 1950s Elvis-themed diner in Forest Lake. They converted their garage into a diner 20 years earlier. Over their decades of business, around 3,500 people stopped by for a meal, wedding celebration or vow renewal. They hosted Elvis-themed parties on the weekends offering sloppy joes, baked beans and build-your-own ice cream sundae options to eat. However, the time came for Rod, who was 80 years old, and Gwen to close the diner and settle down up North where Rod had built a cabin.
• • • •
The Forest Lake girls hockey team earned their spot in the section 7AA championship after a shutout of 2-0 against Duluth. Senior Abbi White deflected 11 shots to the goal in the first period, and held off Duluth for the rest of the game. It was the first section championship the Ranger girls hockey team had competed in since the 2001-2002 season.
• • • •
The school board opposed creating a uniform enforcement task force in a 5-2 vote as community members vocalized distaste for a uniform mandate on students in the district.
25 years ago:
A large carp removal process began on Martin Lake in Linwood Township to remove around 150,000 pounds or 75 tons of carp from the lake as a way to revitalize the water. The removal of the carp would aid oxidation of the lake to support native species to the lake. Dennis Seemann, owner of Seemann’s Fisheries, was on the water – through broken patches of ice – netting carp with his team. They were clocking in around 16-hour days to catch and sort all the fish they caught. With the use of sonar technology, the team knew where to cut into the ice and would cut every 75 feet to place 2,000 feet of netting under the water. Seemann predicted they would be able to remove around 50% of carp in Martin Lake once they finished their project.
• • • •
Monica Leach of Forest Lake and Eugene Schmidt of Howard Lake accepted a Silver Star medal on behalf of their son Marine Corps Pvt. First Class Wallace (Skip) Schmidt who was honored posthumously. He won the award for saving two Marines and one soldier in a North Vietnam ambush even though he was injured himself. He died four years after he returned to Minnesota from Vietnam.
50 years ago:
Area women joined and created the Women’s Pool League in Hugo, White Bear Lake and Centerville. Men had leagues so Georgette Ricci, wife of the owner of Ricci’s Saloon in Hugo, opted to start a women’s league as a way for area women to have fun and get together. After the initial idea, she found four area bars who were willing to sponsor the team. The team had eight members with two alternates. The women’s league played with the same pool rules as the area men’s leagues, in which when a team sinks all of its stripe or solid balls they can take aim at the eight ball. On average the women’s league was playing around 12 games per week with a few teams in White Bear Lake, Hugo and Centerville. Ricci had plans to expand the league into Forest Lake in the following year if a bar would sponsor some teams to compete.
• • • •
Forest Lake Ranger basketball was on a winning streak, following a losing spell, after its second win of the previous three games. In the lost match of the previous three, Park Center dominated by 74-45, which made the comeback win against the Rush City Tigers even sweeter for the Rangers.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.