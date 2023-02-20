10 years ago:

Rod Sandmon, area Elvis impersonator, retired from the gig, and he and his wife Gwen closed 1950s Elvis-themed diner in Forest Lake. They converted their garage into a diner 20 years earlier. Over their decades of business, around 3,500 people stopped by for a meal, wedding celebration or vow renewal. They hosted Elvis-themed parties on the weekends offering sloppy joes, baked beans and build-your-own ice cream sundae options to eat. However, the time came for Rod, who was 80 years old, and Gwen to close the diner and settle down up North where Rod had built a cabin.

