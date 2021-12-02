10 years ago:
The city of Forest Lake hosted the Christmas tree lighting ceremony on Sunday, Nov. 27, at Lakeside Memorial Park. Santa Claus made an appearance to take local children’s present requests for the holiday. Reese Dennler received first place for his costume dressed as a stocking full of candy.
• • • •
Griffin Lentsch was chosen as athlete of the week by Central Bank in Forest Lake. Lentsch played basketball and graduated in 2009, and later attended Grinnell College. He was set to beat the Division III record for points scored in a game with a score of 89 in a game he played on Nov. 19.
• • • •
Dance Tech Studios prepared for “The Nutcracker ... All Jazzed Up!” The story remained the same as the classic with an additional twist on the story featuring break dancing, tap dancing, hip-hop Santa and “The Rockettes.” The Nutcracker was played by Sarah Scott; Clara was played by Karissa Tricas; Fritz was played by Courtney Peters; the Sugar Plum Fairy was played by Megan Walsh and the Mouse Queen was played by Jasmine Harris.
25 years ago:
Masquers Theatre presented “Here’s Love,” a musical based on the Christmas film, “Miracle on 34th Street.” Attendees were asked to bring unwrapped gifts for Toys for Santa to be distributed by the United Way to Forest Lake families.
• • • •
The Forest Lake Clinic offered entertainment and tours of the facility to the community. Guests could wander around the 25,000-square-foot facility on a self-guided tour to talk with employees stationed at the machines they run. The clinic brought in school jazz and string groups to perform at the event. Two local musicians, Milt Jorgenson and Dr. Carl Peikert, contributed to the musical entertainment.
• • • •
The Grand Piano Dedication Concert led by pianist and conductor Earl Buys was held at the Forest Lake Senior High School. Buys, a Forest Lake Senior High graduate, performed Beethoven and work from Robert Schumann. The Lakes Area Arts Council and Forest Lake Senior High music department hosted the event that featured a song from fifth grader Matthew Haider.
50 years ago:
The Forest Lake High School senior girls competed in the Homemaker of Tomorrow Contest, which included almost 600,000 students from 15,000 schools across the country. The Betty Crocker Search for the American Homemaker of Tomorrow, partnered with General Mills, was the only scholarship offered to girls and offered $111,000 toward college scholarships. The contest included a written aptitude and knowledge test. Only one student would be chosen from Forest Lake to remain in the state contest to receive a first-place prize of $1,500 and a runner-up would receive a $500 prize.
• • • •
Mary Ellingean, a resident at Birchwood Nursing Home, celebrated her 94th birthday earlier that week. She answered the questions that many of her birthday party patrons wanted to know, “Whats the secret to living so long?” Her reply: there is none, and living every day is the secret. The Women’s Society of Christian Service of the Wyoming United Methodist Church hosted her birthday party since she lived in Wyoming for most of her life, and said the party for her birthday was a surprise. Ellingean added, she likes parties but not for herself.
