10 years ago:

Linwood Elementary students brought in record amounts of toys during its three-week toy drive due to an age-old rivalry — boys vs. girls — to see who can donate the most. Within the first five days of fundraising, 929 items were donated, with boys bringing in 510 toys to the girls’ 419. The following week was the battle of the grade levels to see who could offer the most gifts. All collected gifts were donated to Family Pathways in Forest Lake.

