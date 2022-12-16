Linwood Elementary students brought in record amounts of toys during its three-week toy drive due to an age-old rivalry — boys vs. girls — to see who can donate the most. Within the first five days of fundraising, 929 items were donated, with boys bringing in 510 toys to the girls’ 419. The following week was the battle of the grade levels to see who could offer the most gifts. All collected gifts were donated to Family Pathways in Forest Lake.
• • • •
Over the weekend from Saturday night and throughout Sunday, Forest Lake received a 16-inch snow covering, offering the students a day off.
• • • •
During Faith Lutheran Church’s lutefisk and meatball dinner on Tuesday, Dec. 4, when the 545 attendees are more than 600 points of lutefisk. The dinner coordinator, Sandy Zarembinski, thought it was a successful event in which around 125 volunteers helped serve many rounds of food, including 400 rounds of lefse.
• • • •
The Forest Lake dance team earned a historic win in the kick competition against Spring Lake Park, which it had never won before. Forest Lake faced nine teams who competed at state the previous year, and although they place 11th overall, the kick team excelled to a dance program win.
25 years ago:
Fairview Lakes Regional Health Care hosted its annual photo contest to feature winners in a calendar for the upcoming year. Lolita Rheault of Wyoming Township earned a spot and won the competition with her photo “Lake Comfort Sunrise,” which depicts the orange hues of the sunrise melting into the lake water. The second-place winner, “Kelly’s Cash Crop” by Robert K. Foster of Marine on St. Croix, was of Kelly with the gourds she grew. The two winners were selected from more than 80 photo submissions. Rheault received a $300 prize while Foster earned a $200 prize. All photos were judged based on composition of the photo, technical and artistic qualities and how the photo represents the east central part of the state. Additional photos selected for the calendar were “Taylors Falls Princess at Interstate Park,” by Scandia resident Lilly Vodenka.
• • • •
The Forest Lake boys hockey team maintained their undefeated season with another notch under their belt with a 8-3 win over Proctor. They went on in the week to beat Coon Rapids by 6-0 with two goals from Dan Waldoch, a goal a piece from Bryan Peltier and Matt Resler. Resler was the first to score after a scoreless first period. Corey McKinnon earned the second point over the shoulder of the goaltender.
50 years ago:
During the Forest Lake School Board meeting, the Forest Lake Senior High School student council members requested approval to allow students to smoke outside the building during lunch hours. David Bullard, the student council representative, asked that the board approve it on a trial basis. Board members contested that the district would potentially violate a state law that prevents anyone under the age of 18 from smoking. However, Bullard’s rebuttal was that students at other school districts were leading a charge to permit smoking on school property. He further backed up the request with survey results, from a survey conducted by the student council in October, that 86% of students took in which 20.4% reported they smoke during the school day. He explained that it would be a safer alternative if students were allowed to smoke outside the building in open quarters, rather than lighting up a cigarette in a bathroom, making it stink. School board member Richard Stright didn’t want to be implicated in a crime of enabling minors to illegally smoke. Stright asked Bullard if he thought fining and punishing students more harshly would end the problem. Bullard said no, it would only increase a distaste for administration. The general consensus from the board was not to approve this proposal and rested easier that most of the student body did not smoke illegally on school grounds.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.