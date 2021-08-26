10 years ago:
Forest Lake announced the six finalists for the city administrator position at the city council meeting. The council reviewed the 12 applicants that were brought forward by Brimeyer Fursman initially. The president of the search, Richard Fursman, revealed the names of the six finalists: Michael Ericson, of Hugo; Joel Hanson, of Little Canada; David Minke, of Bemidji; Aaron Parrish, of Crookston; Patrick Cannon, of Prairie, Wisconsin; and Julie LaFleur, of Forest Lake.
• • • •
Police Chief Richard Peterson was sworn into his position at the Forest Lake City Council meeting by Mayor Chris Johnson. Peterson was a department sergeant before his promotion.
• • • •
Several local young people from the Forest Lake area went to exhibit their talents at the Minnesota State Fair. The North Lakes Academy Husky Pride Marching Band, with more than 80 students in grades 6-12, participated in the Grand Parade for the second time. Sophie Bauer and Ashley Perala performed their duet dance, “How I Got the Calling,” on the first day of the fair. They were a part of Dance Factory in Forest Lake and competed in the pre-teen division.
• • • •
A group of vandals spray painted and scratched profane symbols on the Castlewood Golf Course grassy areas and damaged the flag sticks over the span of three weeks. The investigation was ongoing after the police thought they caught the suspects, but it was just a group of teens out past curfew on the golf course and had no relation to the vandalism.
25 years ago:
Myrrl Houle celebrated her 95th birthday with her family, who described her as “spirited, independent, strong-willed, adventurous and curious.” Myrrl and her husband, Raymond, not only left behind their entrepreneurship legacy in Forest Lake, but her family said she instilled the love and necessity to read in her kids and grandkids.
• • • •
Forest Lake FFA adviser Bob Marzolf enlisted help from his artistic friends to help the FFA create something to compete in the State Fair’s competition, “Sculpture in the Garden.” Marzolf’s art consultant friend, Sherry Ross, connected the Forest Lake FFA group to a renowned sculptor, Aldo Moroni. The group decided to build an Italian garden terrace that took over 200 hours of work in two weeks.
• • • •
School enrollment in the Forest Lake Area reached around 8,000 students nearing the start of the school year. The biggest gain since the previous year was seen at Forest Lake High School with an increase in 1,725 students. Superintendent Don Ruble was eager to see how the implementation of four class periods to the senior high school would be for students for the first time.
• • • •
Bob Parke, of Forest Lake, was honored at the Minnesota State Fair by Commissioner Rod Sando with the DNR for cleaning 320 acres of wildlife refuge along Typo Lake in Stacy. The cleanup project was a part of Parke’s Eagle Scout project for which he organized volunteer groups to clean up the area.
50 years ago:
The Forest Lake School District 831 and the athletic director, Jack Conley, were looking for parents to volunteer as coaches in athletic programs for elementary students. The school board started a flag football program for elementary boys in grades 5-6 and needed to maintain the basketball, wrestling and track programs, which were approved the previous year.
• • • •
A grand jury of 17 members did not indict anyone connected to the financial affairs study done at the District Memorial Hospital at Forest Lake in early July after a hospital administrator collected around $5,258.98 between Sept. 1, 1966, to March 28, 1967. That sum of money was not included in her yearly salary pay.
• • • •
Forest Lake Village council member H.K. Dupont voiced his disagreement with the council’s decision to reject the liquor license his son, Richard Dupont, and Gary Rosenberg applied for. The village of Forest Lake was allotted five liquor licenses and four were already in use. The council rejected Dupont’s son’s proposal because they wanted to save the fifth license for a larger business like a hotel.
• • • •
The Lino Lakes Village Council established an environmental commission which consisted of five members appointed by the mayor, to be approved by the council. The goal of the new commission was to prevent damaging the local environment and teach people more about the ecological systems in the area.
