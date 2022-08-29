10 years ago:

Following the collapse of an outdoor deck of a Forest Lake home, eight people wound up in the hospital with injuries they got from gathering on the deck for a photo-op. Nancy and Greg Tulgren said the 27 people, who attended the going away party for their daughters, gathered on their deck when it collapsed. The primary injuries people had were broken ankles, but Nancy’s brother had to be airlifted to Regions Hospital in St. Paul to be treated for his two broken ankles. The get-together was to celebrate their daughters Chelsey and Makayne Tulgren’s upcoming trip to Cape Town, South Africa, where they planned to hike 2,500 miles to Kenya. Both were veterans of the AmeriCorps.

