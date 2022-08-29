Following the collapse of an outdoor deck of a Forest Lake home, eight people wound up in the hospital with injuries they got from gathering on the deck for a photo-op. Nancy and Greg Tulgren said the 27 people, who attended the going away party for their daughters, gathered on their deck when it collapsed. The primary injuries people had were broken ankles, but Nancy’s brother had to be airlifted to Regions Hospital in St. Paul to be treated for his two broken ankles. The get-together was to celebrate their daughters Chelsey and Makayne Tulgren’s upcoming trip to Cape Town, South Africa, where they planned to hike 2,500 miles to Kenya. Both were veterans of the AmeriCorps.
• • • •
Warren Benoy and Bob Johnson, two figures who established themselves as businessmen in Forest Lake, died. Johnson ran a local Rocky Teller Sporting Goods store and later in life operated an insurance agency in town. Benoy teamed up with his brother Russell to run Benoy Brothers Construction Company. The two were World War II veterans and found Forest Lake to be the place they’d set their roots. After Johnson sold the sporting goods store in 1959 to Howard Ruggles, he spent his time founding Forest Hills Golf Club with six other people.
25 years ago:
The Lakeside Memorial gazebo was dedicated on Sunday, Aug. 24 with help from the Skoglund family of Forest Lake. The new facility was dedicated to former city Mayor John F. Skoglund and other people who served the community in an impactful way. Additionally, Rev. Alton Knutson spoke at the dedication ceremony and said the gazebo would be a blessing for the community at the time and for future communities.
• • • •
The Forest Lake Garden Club held its Flower Show at Faith Lutheran Church that drew a blooming crowd to see the work they did to curate the event. There were hundreds of flower arrangements on display from gardeners Karen Burth, Mildred Bender, Joyce Winnick, Bette Iverson, Vicki Nelson, Bee Tolzmann, Janine Parent, Diane Frukjen, Cathay Nyquist, Lynn Burgerson and Teresa Moreland. Each of them won awards for their horticulture craft.
• • • •
For the second year in a row, Krista Swanson of Forest Lake was named Player of the Year for the Minnesota Junior PGA in the 12-13 age division. Her accolade stemmed from winning nine regular PGA events throughout the summer, which included winning the Maxfli PGA Junior Championship, in Edina.
50 years ago:
The Nominees, a four-person instrumental and vocal band, began to see their efforts pay off after the release of their first album. Of the four members, three were Forest Lake natives Joan Moen, her husband Craig Moen and Bob Engquist, accompanied by Roger Hubbs of Bloomington. They got their first big break in the Twin Cities as an opening performance for the Turkish belly dancer Ozel Turkbas. Following this endeavor, the Nominees were invited to play at The Blue Ox, The Manor, The Hopkins House and at a series of hotels across the state and dipping into Iowa. They had released their 11-song album, “Waiting a Time,” while on tour in Iowa to drum up more excitement. The four were hoping to gain some notoriety from their album release but knew it would take long hours to promote it successfully, on top of the time they had spent recording it. Engquist said their recording sessions lasted a little longer than two hours at the rate of $80 an hour. They originally hoped to record their new album in 10 hours, but had to extend it to 25 hours total to finish the product. But in the end The Nominees felt accomplished with the songs they released, and that it was worth the time and money.
