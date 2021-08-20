10 years ago:
Steve Thomas from Lino Lakes was chosen for his art submission to be the 2011 Minnesota State Fair Commemorative Art. There were around 80 Minnesota artists that applied with their designs. Thomas was chosen by a committee of judges composed of state fair staff and people in the visual arts community. He was a self-taught illustrator, runs Steve Thomas Art & Illustration and worked in the newspaper industry for 13 years. He was awarded with the Society for News Design’s Best in Newspaper Design Award two times.
• • • •
The Education Foundation of the Forest Lake Area awarded two grants to Columbus and Lino Lakes Elementary Schools. Columbus’ grant funded their iPad program for the Development Cognitive Disabled K-6. Lino Lakes’ $700 grant went toward IP-based video conferencing equipment. This new technology enabled the STEM program to connect with organizations like NASA and the International Wolf Center.
20 years ago:
The Forest Lake FFA chapter was selected as a 3-star winner in the National FFA Chapter Award program by the national organization. The 3-star award ranks this chapter in the top 100 in the country. They received the award for the third time in four years and attended the 74th annual National FFA Convention in Louisville, Kentucky.
• • • •
Kim Kauls, a runner at Forest Lake Senior High, was one of the nine athletes chosen to practice at the Team USA Minnesota training facility for the 2004 Olympics. She was a seven-time state champion for Forest Lake in track and cross-country. She finished in the top 20 in the marathon running Olympic trials in 2000. Kauls had a plan to run in the New York City marathon in 2001, hoping to get an Olympic qualifying time of 2 hours and 48 minutes or under. She trained for the marathon in New York City by running 80 to 90 miles a week. Her best marathon time was 2 hours and 43 minutes.
50 years ago:
The Forest Lake policemen won the second annual slowpitch softball game against the firefighters. However, there was no trophy to award the winners, since it disappeared during the game. A ransom note was sent to the fire department chief, demanding a $150 ransom, from someone named “The Phantom.” The policemen housed the trophy in their headquarters for the year between the games.
• • • •
There were more than 150 riders competing at the Merrywood Hunter and Jumper Horse Show in 35 different classes or riding competitions. They were hosted at the Merrywood Stables in Forest Lake.
• • • •
Washington County received one of eight federal grants from the U.S. Department of Labor to hire unemployed people. Washington County received a total of $146,000 in total. Anoka County also received the grant.
