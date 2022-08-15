10 years ago:

Third Lake residents Mary and Adrian Franssen were joined for breakfast on their patio when a bald eagle dropped his breakfast fish on their deck. Mary walked onto the deck with her coffee around 6 a.m. when she thought she spooked the eagle into dropping his fish in front of her. Hoping to not leave his meal behind, he perched himself on the roof and later swooped down to retrieve his goods and flew on his way.

