Third Lake residents Mary and Adrian Franssen were joined for breakfast on their patio when a bald eagle dropped his breakfast fish on their deck. Mary walked onto the deck with her coffee around 6 a.m. when she thought she spooked the eagle into dropping his fish in front of her. Hoping to not leave his meal behind, he perched himself on the roof and later swooped down to retrieve his goods and flew on his way.
• • • •
Scandia archer Jeremiah Cusick set his sights on the 2016 Olympic games after watching his friends Brady Ellison, Jake Kaminski and Jacob Wukie compete in London. During the 18 months leading up to the London Olympics, Cusick lived and trained with the trio in the U.S. Olympic Training Center in Chula Vista, California. During their free time, Cusick Ellison and Wukie would fish in the area. Even though Cusick didn’t go to London, he felt excited when the trio won the silver medal and had gotten two points away from winning gold. Cusick ranked ninth in the men’s archery national rankings and was eying two August competitions to bring his standing up and was excited for what 2016 could bring.
25 years ago:
Columbus Township residents Rachel Piersdorf and 18-year-old Elizabeth Neudecker both placed in their age talent categories at the Washington County Fair. Piersdorf was first chosen as a pre-teen finalist in the Aquatennial Talent Competition and later a finalist at the county fair for her performance of “Colors of the Wind.” While Neudecker finished first of 10 competitors for the teen division of the Sherburne County Fair Talent Competition and went on to compete and earn second in the Washington County Fair talent competition.
• • • •
The annual Relay for Life for the American Cancer Society racked up more than 300 participants and raked in $30,000. The goal for the fundraiser was $5,000 less than what was earned from the night-long walk-a-thon. As a memorial service, there were more than 2,200 luminaries lit for individuals who died or are survivors of cancer.
• • • •
The Crossroads Covenant slowpitch softball team finished their season, claiming the Class A State Championship title. It was their third state title within a five-year stretch and concluded their season 40-2 summer match wins.
50 years ago:
Janine Parenta former resident of Hugo and Forest Lake, won first in the 340 and 440 and second in 292 stock classes at the 6th annual Wish Winter Rally held in Forest Lake. She rode on her Sno-Jet in all three races. The Wish Winter Rally calls for snowmobilers to race without snow on a grassy race track. Parent hadn’t raced on snow before and was looking forward to getting her toes cold when winter rolled around. She and her husband Jerome owned the J&E Sno-Jet Sales & Service in Centerville. She claims she got the racing bug from her husband, who wasn’t as good of a competitor as Janine. She won three of the five races; the other winners were Jim Thake and Richard Reinertson.
• • • •
Four Forest Lake area boys Gary Anderson, Greg Evgren, Donald Brommerich and Brian Alm won a free trip to Disneyland in California. Setterholm’s Fairway Foods in Forest Lake hosted the “Believe in a Boy” contest locally, but nationally 110 boys won the same prize. The four flew to California and stayed in the Anaheim Castle, attended a major league baseball game and visited Marineland of the Pacific on top of Disneyland.
