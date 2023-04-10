10 years ago:

Fran Miron earned a spot on the Washington County Board of Commissioners, in turn adding to his already busy schedule tending to his farm. His days typically begin around 5 a.m. with the first cow-milking of the day, followed by a quick delivery of a new calf during the calving season. His son Paul worked with him tending to their farm. Even though he was juggling a lot, it wasn’t anything out of the ordinary for him as he was the Hugo mayor and councilman for 20 years. He narrowly won the election by nine votes over Dennis Hegberg of Forest Lake. His goal as commissioner was to continue aiding economic development in the county.

Tags

Load comments