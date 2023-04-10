Fran Miron earned a spot on the Washington County Board of Commissioners, in turn adding to his already busy schedule tending to his farm. His days typically begin around 5 a.m. with the first cow-milking of the day, followed by a quick delivery of a new calf during the calving season. His son Paul worked with him tending to their farm. Even though he was juggling a lot, it wasn’t anything out of the ordinary for him as he was the Hugo mayor and councilman for 20 years. He narrowly won the election by nine votes over Dennis Hegberg of Forest Lake. His goal as commissioner was to continue aiding economic development in the county.
• • • •
Katy Vejtruba, Forest Lake High School graduate, credits her time as the business editor of the school’s yearbook for her success in becoming the president and CEO of Enterprise Mobility Management. She pointed directly to her job of asking area businesses to pay for advertisements in the school yearbook. She employed five workers to oversee the business of managing the cell phone usage of U.S. corporations. Through that work the company is better equipped to match users with their specific needs for wireless services.
25 years ago:
The Forest Lake High School baseball team was training good players as there were nine former students playing in college from the previous graduating class, with 16 players feeding into college programs from the year prior. Three of the nine, Jake Dornseif, Matt Joesting, and Jed Meyer, played together at the University of Minnesota-Duluth, while twins Todd and Ryan Peopard played at Valparaiso University. At the time Scott Peopard was playing for the Minnesota Twins minor league, making him the third Forest Lake High School professional baseball player. High school coach Tim Conley joined the program 11 years prior, but it wasn’t until 1992 he and his team competed at the state competition. Following that, he and his teams went to state four out of the previous six years.
• • • •
In an attempt to make the high school a more inviting place, the first-year principal, Mark Robertson, commissioned a mural from a drawing and graphics class. The class’s teacher Peter Kolthun was overseeing the students’ work on three 4-by-8-foot masonite murals. The students in the class chose each of the mural’s topics, like a child watching TV, appearing to be sucked into the screen from watching too much of it.
50 years ago:
Newly selected Minnesota Highway Patrol Chief James Crawford, of Forest Lake, had goals to resolve simmering issues between the patrolmen and the judicial system. He wanted to dedicate his time to improving the system of prosecution. Crawford was born in Texas but moved to the Forest Lake area and enrolled at Forest Lake Elementary School, later to graduate from the high school.
• • • •
Members of the Forest Lake Office Education Association were honored at the annual spring leadership conference. Joyce Zaleschnak earned third place on the 10-key adding machine and Dianne Zeller took home fifth place for machine transcription.
• • • •
The rising prices of meat in grocery stores across the country crept into Forest Lake. Despite boycotts in other towns protesting the purchase of meat products, residents of Forest Lake continued to buy the meat. Mrs. Sether of Forest Lake kept purchasing meat and didn’t think an area boycott would work unless every person didn’t purchase meat. The reason for the high meat costs was related to a livestock shortage coupled with the high prices for feed, although the area shoppers didn’t place blame on the farmers for the rising costs.
