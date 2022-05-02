10 years ago:
Alan Bakke of Forest Lake got to operate a backhoe with Olson’s Sewer Service for one hour after winning the prize during a Forest Lake Area Chamber of Commerce’s online auction last December. It was the first year Olson’s offered the operation of its equipment during the auction. Bakke was determined to win this prize at the auction and was all smiles while working.
• • • •
Wyoming resident Mike Soule splurged on installing a pole vaulting pit into his backyard. He went all out with a pit that had an 85-foot rubber runway on top of two tons of limestone. Soule didn’t stop there, and built a permanent outdoor 4,500-watt lighting system. Soule grew up pole vaulting, starting when he was 7 years old using peach crates and a conduit pole. He did the sport in high school but didn’t pursue it in college. His interest in pole vaulting renewed following the 2004 Olympics. The pit in his yard was a labor of love that included 15-hour weekends trenching ditches to put in the lights. He sunk $2,000 into the project that his neighbors approved of.
• • • •
Forest Lake native Ken Anderson won first place in the Kobuk 440 dog sled race held in Alaska. He finished the race with six dogs and a 15-minute lead on the second-place winner.
25 years ago:
Mike Hart, owner of Hart Snyder Drug in Forest Lake for 35 years, was named as a top pharmacist by the Minnesota Pharmacists Association. Additionally, the 65-year-old won the “Bowl of Hygeia” award for his contributions and involvement in community special services. As part of that award, he accompanied the winners to a five-day retreat in Philadelphia. A few days after he won the awards, he celebrated the 35th anniversary of his business operation in Forest Lake.
• • • •
Columbus Elementary sixth grader Angela Klosner was chosen for the national People to People Student Ambassador program. President Dwight D. Eisenhower founded the program in 1956, which was carried on by the next seven consecutive presidents as a way to promote peace. Klosner was set to spend two weeks in Hawaii collaborating with other students from around the world. The itinerary for the program included meeting government officials, visiting businesses, attending international organization’s meetings and seeing cultural performances. The 30 Minnesota student representatives were chaperoned by 1996 Minnesota Teacher of the Year Judy Rupert and Lake Elmo teacher Norma Jean Baker. Klosner was nominated by a teacher, and had to undergo two interviews and provide three letters of recommendation to be considered for the program.
50 years ago:
The Forest Lake FFA Chapter partnered with students in the forestry and conservation classes at the Forest Lake Senior High School to plant 7,500 trees east of the high school to celebrate Arbor Day and Earth Day.
• • • •
The Forest Lake Senior High School declamation team won the District 25 championship, allowing the team to compete at the regional competition at Duluth Central. Becky Vierkandt won a regional medal in serious interpretation. She competed alongside Colleen Johnston, Terri Motschenbacher, Debbie Nelson, Steve Krasky, Dave Pritchard, Paul Read, Linda Dalin, Terry Selleck, Wally Franta, Patty Sausen, Tracy Tolzmann, Bob Waddell and Lynn Philipi.
• • • •
The Lee and Rose Nature Center in Stillwater offered a $1,200 reward to anyone who could locate stolen taxidermy animals, including a bison head, black bear rug, two pronghorn antelope heads, a gray owl, Canada goose, and pelts of a timber wolf, coyote, red and gray foxes. The theft occurred sometime over the Easter weekend.
• • • •
The Ranger track team won first place in a triangular at Forest Lake against Tartan of North St. Paul and Chisago Lakes. Forest Lake won with 861/2 points. Sophomore Dan Jacobs won first in the 2-mile race with a time of 10:49.5. Junior Ed Schwartz led Forest Lake’s discus and shot put.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.