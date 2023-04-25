Mike Kaiser, Forest Lake resident Lori Harley and Chris Blasko had traveled to Boston to compete in the city’s marathon. As Kaiser was running the marathon, his fiance Sonja Benston went to the finish line to wait for his arrival. She decided to leave the race finish line, and around five minutes later two bombs detonated near her original spectator spot. Benston and Kaiser connected amidst the commotion and stayed at a restaurant near the marathon route, watching the news. Harley had a similar experience as she had finished the race and was a few blocks away when she thought she heard a cannon go off. Her husband, Jim Harley, who was in their Lenox Hotel room, saw the second bomb detonate from the window. Blasko’s experience was similar to the other two Forest Lake residents, as slowing his pace during the race could have resulted in his parents and wife waiting at the finish line for him.
• • • •
Forest Lake High School speech coach Tim Newcomb was chosen as the Section 7AA Coach of the Year. He’d been coaching the team since 1997, and one of his fond memories came the year after, from students Jason Vincent and Chris Lankowski, who performed a play about potential in-laws.
25 years ago:
Early on Friday, April 3 three armed bank robbers hit First State Bank of Wyoming in Stacy and fled on foot, managing to evade a large manhunt for them. There were about 150 police officers from a range of police agencies who unsuccessfully searched until late Friday night. The robbers, armed with handguns, stole about $5,000 from the bank. A local business owner watched the robbers abandon a car on a dead-end street in Linwood Township. The Chisago County Sheriff Randy Schwegman, Anoka County Sheriff Larry Podany and the FBI were left scratching their heads wondering how the robbers could have gotten away. The police got a call about the robbery after a woman entered nearby business Rustic Inn and the owner Everett Peterson dialed 911. Peterson followed the getaway car that was ditched in Linwood and watched them run away from the car. Despite the police setting up a heavy perimeter around the suspected area the robbers ran, they didn’t catch them. The police speculated there was another getaway car parked in the area. The perimeter set up on Fawn Lake Drive extending from Stacy into Linwood Township barred students from returning home on Friday and they were sent back to their schools. The Chisago Sheriff speculated the three assailants in this robbery were involved in other area robberies including one on March 17 at Merchants State Bank of North Branch in Stacy.
50 years ago:
The Forest Lake Police Department raided a “beer party” of around 40 12-to-14-year-olds partying at a mobile home park around 9:30 p.m. When the police, with two Washington County Sheriff officers, arrived at the scene, several party-goers began to flee on foot. The police took 22 partiers to the police department, and officers called their parents to pick them up from the station. The last minor was picked up by their parents around 2 a.m.
• • • •
Junior Dan Jacobs and senior Ed Schwartz set school records for the Forest Lake High School track and field team. At a triangular competition against Fridley and Park Center, Jacobs beat the school’s 2-mile record, running it in 10:23.1 – the previous record was 10:24.8. Schwartz knocked out the discus school record of 129 feet and 1 inch by tossing 135 feet and 11 inches at a meet against Duluth East, North Branch, Pine City and Chisago Lakes.
• • • •
A group of 32 area residents went on a Caribbean cruise from Puerto Rico to the Dominican Republic. Elwood Taylor was a two-time bingo winner; Anne Moen and Mercedes Tolzmann performed in the talent show. During all the planned activities on board the M S Boheme, there was at least one Forest Lake resident from the group participating.
