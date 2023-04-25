10 years ago:

Mike Kaiser, Forest Lake resident Lori Harley and Chris Blasko had traveled to Boston to compete in the city’s marathon. As Kaiser was running the marathon, his fiance Sonja Benston went to the finish line to wait for his arrival. She decided to leave the race finish line, and around five minutes later two bombs detonated near her original spectator spot. Benston and Kaiser connected amidst the commotion and stayed at a restaurant near the marathon route, watching the news. Harley had a similar experience as she had finished the race and was a few blocks away when she thought she heard a cannon go off. Her husband, Jim Harley, who was in their Lenox Hotel room, saw the second bomb detonate from the window. Blasko’s experience was similar to the other two Forest Lake residents, as slowing his pace during the race could have resulted in his parents and wife waiting at the finish line for him.

Tags

Load comments