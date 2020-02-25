10 years ago:
After an 80-hour pursuit, a rare Mexican grey wolf was captured and safely returned to the Wildlife Science Center. Vandals had broken into the WSC and released three Mexican grey wolves sometime during the night of Feb. 14, though two of the animals were recaptured within a day. The third wolf, a three-year-old female, was spotted first near near Coon Lake and later in the vicinity of New Brighton. After chasing the wolf across the frozen Long Lake, chasers were able to form a human wall to guide her into a net, where a handheld tranquilizer was applied.
• • • •
An opportunistic Ely squad denied the Forest Lake boys Nordic skiing team’s bid for a third consecutive state title by the narrow margin of 364 points to 356. The Rangers had won four state championships across the five preceding seasons. Ranger captain Steve Coozennoy finished fifth individually while sophomore Joe Jackson enjoyed a career day to place sixth.
25 years ago:
Russ Fandel of Forest Lake spent the 1994 baseball season pitching for the Minneapolis Loons while working a job serving cocktails at the Main Event. With Major League Baseball players on strike entering the 1995 season, Fandel found himself inked to a contract as a replacement player with the Minnesota Twins. Fandel traveled to the Twins’ spring training camp in Fort Myers, Florida having received a $5,000 signing bonus and a chance to double that figure if he made the replacement team. Had the strike continued into the regular season, replacement players stood to make at least the league minimum salary of $110,000 a year.
• • • •
The Neudauer sisters from Forest Lake competed in the state slalom skiing meet at Welch Village. Senior Andrea capped an outstanding skiing career by placing 30th overall, while Ranaye did not received of a placement because she could not complete both runs.
50 years ago:
A joint meeting of the boards of Forest Lake Village and Forest Lake Township heard the recommendation of a committee to merge the two municipalities. Of primary consideration to the committee a stipulation that such consolidation “must provide that the present debts of the Village...will not be assumed by residents of the [Township].” A 1969 amendment to Minnesota statutory law had removed language that formerly guaranteed such debts would not assumed by the merging municipality. The striking of the relevant language was apparently an oversight, with State Rep. Howard Albertson assuring the municipalities in a letter that the debts provision would be restored in the 1971 legislative session.
• • • •
A 5-5 record in the opening 10 games of Skyline Conference play resulted in a low postseason seed for the Ranger boys basketball team. The Rangers overcame the odds in an 80-65 victory, which advanced them to a second-round tilt against North Branch.
