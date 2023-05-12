Theatre Intensive will hold auditions for its upcoming summer show “Puffs or Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic” a parody of the “Harry Potter” story.

Auditions for students ages 16 to 23 are from 3 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, May 21 and from 6 to 9 p.m. on Monday, May 22 at Forest Hills Church.

