The University of Minnesota launched its “Immigrants in COVID America” project, which is a resource and website that documents the health, economic and social impact of COVID-19 on immigrant and refugee communities in the United States.
The project’s website includes fact-based research and reporting from reputable national media sources and think tanks; perspectives from experts, scholars, and political commentators; and provides a summary analysis of emerging trends and issues.
The project’s team is partnering with the Sahan Journal, a nonprofit digital newsroom dedicated to providing authentic news reporting for and about immigrants and refugees in Minnesota.
The Immigration History Research Center will also be taking experiences from immigrants and refugees during the pandemic to document and create digital stories. Additionally, in collaboration with Gustavus Adolphus College Professor Maddalena Marinari and her research team, the Center will be updating the site throughout 2020. This work is funded, in part, through a SSRC Rapid Response Grant on COVID-19 and the Social Sciences from the Social Science Research Council.
For more information about the project visit immigrantcovid.umn.edu.
