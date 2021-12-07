In the summer of 1955, the community expressed a great deal of interest in building a community hospital. Telephone surveys in Forest Lake and the surrounding villages of Hugo, Centerville, Lino Lakes and Coon Lake Beach, proved that such a project would have support.
Dr. George Ruggles favored the community hospital. He said he would prefer someone else operating a hospital, and he would support it wholeheartedly.
Dr. Mensheha believed the hospital would attract more doctors to Forest Lake, since only he and Dr. Ruggles cared for the growing community and outlying territories.
Government hospital loans
Chisago Lakes and Forest Lake vied for governmental loans for a hospital available through the Hill-Burton Fund. The State Advisory Board selected Chisago Lakes. But Forest Lake was determined to build a 35-bed hospital at a cost of $250,000 through subscriptions and fundraisers. The campaign began with campaign co-chairmen Mrs. Norma Harper and Carlyle Morey, vice chairman Leonard Tolzmann and treasurer E. Letourneau.
There were chairpersons from six areas: Carroll Broadbent of Linwood, Cora Boehm of Columbus-Lino, Emil Maslowski of Hugo-Oneka, Francis Burque of Centerville, Mrs. Robert Elmstrom of Scandia-Hay Lake and Mrs. Harold Westby of Coon Lake area. Lee Sandager was in charge of area committees. In addition to the committees, there was a 10-member board of directors.
Hospital Fundraisers
Dancing was a fun way to raise money, as dancers swinged and swayed to the Les Swans orchestra at the Forest Lake Country Club. Rosie Boehm and her Cherry Pickers had the dancers whirling at the Twin Lakes Country Club in Centerville. Music and facilities were donated for all dances. Bob and Jane Drummond of the Forest Theater donated proceeds of two nights’ showings of the movie “The Robe.”
Dr. Mensheha flew to New York to participate in the TV show “Strike It Rich.” He won $400 answering five questions perfectly. Another $400 was contributed from listeners.
Children found their own ways to fund raise. The teens’ Dualeer Car Club teamed with Skateland for a roller skating party.
Setterholm’s supermarket served a pancake and sausage breakfast in its parking lot.
Co-directors Mercedes Tolzmann and Dorothy Moen of the hospital auxiliary presented a variety show at the theater in 1960. A cross section of local people came together to put on a show for a worthy cause. The Auxiliary’s first purchase was an incubator for the nursery.
Ground-breaking
Ground-breaking ceremonies took place on Saturday, Feb. 25, 1961 at 3 p.m. The 5 acres bought from Merle Swanson for $5,000 would soon be the site of District Memorial Hospital.
An exciting and satisfying feeling was in the air on Dec. 30, 1961, as everyone attending the dedication and open house felt that in some small or large way, they had contributed something of themselves in making this day possible.
Closing the Forest Lake Clinic Hospital
Many nurses, LPNs and aides from the old hospital already were at the new hospital preparing for the opening on Wednesday, Jan. 24, 1962.
Lil Webster, LPN, was the last person on duty the last day at Forest Lake Clinic Hospital. There was only one patient left, a man who was a paraplegic. He was waiting to be transferred to the city.
Only a few more boxes needed to be packed. On that day, many grateful people witnessed the doors closing for the last time on a very important facility that had been there when they needed it.
The doctors on staff at District Memorial were Chief of Staff Dr. Ruggles, Dr. G.T. Midboe, Dr. J. Purdie, Dr. C.F. Peikert and a list of surgeons and specialists who would be available for consultation and surgery. Pat Barrett was the first hospital administrator. Indeed, they had come a long way from the midwife and medicinal herbs of the 1870s to the modern facility in 1962.
Staff in 1993
The hospital staff included doctors Christopher Ceman, Carl Peikert, John Knott, Paul Nerothin, Douglas Sill, Harvey Frank, Charles Beck, John Spauding, Niels Sorenson, Gary Mayer, Paul Sandager, Steven Voss and Nancy Wespetal. The hospital emergency room was expertly run by Dr. Allen Autrey, who was contracted through the HealthSpan Corporation. The hospital administrator of the 49-bed facility was John Lannon.
Chiropractic Clinics
Dr. Ward Lewis took over chiropractic practice in 1928 in the small building adjacent to Wally’s Cafe. Dr. Ward Lewis, Dr. Ward Lewis Jr. and Dr. David Lewis represented three generations of the Lewis family associated with the Forest Lake Chiropractic Clinic located at 591 North Shore Drive.
As a result of rapid increases in medical costs, many rural hospitals across the United States were forced to either close or merge with larger hospitals in order to consolidate services and obtain better bargaining power for Health Maintenance Organization contracts. District Memorial Hospital was no exception. While it kept its head above water, the administration found the difficulty in competing with the larger healthcare facilities in the cities.
All Elsie Vogel material is excerpted from her book, “Reflections of Forest Lake.” Vogel was a former columnist at The Forest Lake Times.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.