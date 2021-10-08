Minnesota’s 87 counties received a total of $36.3 million in aid to support public land and recreation systems from the Department of Natural Resources revenue department’s Payment in Lieu of Taxes. Counties in Minnesota have been receiving PILT payments, a property tax relief program to make up revenue lost on public land, since 1979. The distribution of funds ranged from $21,443 in Red Lake County to $3,786,377 in St. Louis County.

Anoka County received $169,471; Chisago County received $323,895; and Washington County received $505,626 from the Payment in Lieu of Taxes fund.

