In 1874, the area’s first one-room school was built in Forest Lake. In 1894, an addition to the school was built because of the rapid growth in enrollment. In 1907, the addition was again divided into another room.
Norman Z. Peterson, who attended school in 1907, once told a story about school children having to sit at double desks. He remembers the worst punishment a mischievous boy could get was having to sit with a girl.
Dr. R. Hazard, from Orion, Michigan, recalled an unforgettable incident. One of the boys threw a ripe cow hide in the school room. Mr. Swails, the principal, closed the school for two days to air out the rooms.
For $20,000, a new school was built in 1909, which consisted of a basement and first floor. The next year’s $3,850 bond issue was enough to add on a second story, and the district began planning for a full high school facility. George Simmons was the first graduate from Forest Lake High School in 1912; he was the only member of his class.
After school started at the 1909 building, the old school downtown was used for dances, entertainment, the village hall and for basketball practices and games. A fire destroyed the building in about 1913.
In 1920, it cost $120,000 to build an addition to the high school.
Alm School District #67
Small country schools dotted the countryside before and during the turn of the century. Without public transportation, Forest Lake area children attended school close to home, usually within walking distance.
Perhaps one of the best remembered country schools was the Alm School, which stood near Harrow venue off of Highway 97.
In 1888, the school included first through seventh grades. The school term operated from October through February and April through June.
Glouress Neske, a former student, recalled attending the Alm school. The students sat at the double desks. A large, wood-burning stove surrounded by a heat shield kept the classroom warm. Students placed their lunch pails around the stove to keep their lunches warm.
The coat hall had another use as the teacher doled out punishment by making mischievous students “stand in the coat hall.”
Outside, the water pump with its pail and dipper, stood to the left of the building, and toilets were to the rear. The boys took turns bringing in the wood from the woodpile.
Charter members of the Swedish Evangelical Lutheran Parish (present Faith Lutheran Church) used the Alm School as their first meeting place. The group alternated its meetings between the Alm School and Forest Lake School until they built the church in 1897.
All Elsie Vogel material is excerpted from her book, “Reflections of Forest Lake.” Vogel was a former columnist at The Forest Lake Times.
