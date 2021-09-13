Kassiann Landin of Forest Lake and Jayson Eisch of Wyoming graduated from North Dakota State University.

Darla Allen and Megan Slattery of Forest Lake; Sara Croft of Scandia; Jodell Langevin of Stacy; and Joseph Ferraro, Carlene MacGregor, Jessica Martin, Karlyn Ristrom, Jennifer Schneider and Jennifer Wilson of Wyoming graduated from Bemidji State University.

